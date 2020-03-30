With no live sports to watch, now is a good time to revisit your favorite sports movies, or watch ones you’ve been meaning to see.
In that spirit, the Daily Journal has unveiled its Sports Movie Mayhem bracket challenge.
We have taken 64 of the best sports movies and divided them into four regionals: Costner, Chitwood, Cruise and Eastwood.
Each regional represents a different sport: baseball (Costner), basketball (Chitwood), football (Cruise) and then “other” (Eastwood), which encompasses everything else.
Readers can vote on Twitter by following @DJournalpreps. Voting for the first round began on Monday with the Costner Regional.
The Eastwood Regional is loaded, with the likes of “Rocky,” “Invictus” and “Caddyshack.” One of the best first-round matchups features No. 7 seed “The Fighter” vs. No. 10 “Ford v Ferrari” – both starring Christian Bale.
The Cruise Regional might have the most compelling 8-9 matchup, with “Friday Night Lights” meeting “North Dallas Forty” in an all-Texas affair.
In building this bracket, it quickly became apparent that there are not that many great basketball movies. Nevertheless, the 7-10 matchup of “Glory Road” and “Space Jam” is intriguing.
And if you’re looking for a 12-5 upset, keep an eye on “Teen Wolf” vs. “Finding Forrester.”
Chitwood Regional voting starts on Tuesday, followed by the Eastwood Regional on Wednesday and the Cruise Regional on Thursday.
Second-round voting will begin next Monday, and championship voting is set for April 23.