Calhoun City, opportunistic on defense, dealt East Webster its first loss of the season, 28-7, in area high school football action on Friday night.
The Wolverines began the day ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 2A and No. 3 among the Journal’s small schools.
It was the Division 2-2A opener for both teams.
The Wildcats (4-3, 1-0) drove in the final nail with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left when Hayden Goodson ran 20 yards for a touchdown.
Goodson’s score was set up when linebacker Emariun Clayton notched his second sack of the year, and the Wildcats recovered an East Webster fumble on the next play.
Earlier in the fourth quarter the Wildcats stopped an East Webster (6-1, 0-1) drive with an end zone interception.
It was City’s eighth-straight win in the series.
Also Friday
West Point 34, Saltillo 7: West Point, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, led 27-0 at halftime.
Dantaryius Cannon caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Harris and scored on a 53-yard run.
Chris Ivy, Jimothy Mays and Tae Gibbs also scored rushing touchdowns for West Point (6-1, 2-0 Division 1-5A).
Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 7: Tam Patterson rushed for over 100 yards and scored four times on just eight carries as the Warriors (5-1) opened Division 1-4A play with an easy win.
DT Sheffield had scoring tosses to DK Gaines (15) and Nazarius Jones (49). Corinth’s defense got in on the scoring act with Chris Rodgers and Cayden Betts scoring on interception returns.
John Ellis Murrah was 8 for 8 on point-after attempts and recorded touchbacks on 8 of 9 kickoffs.
Eupora 5, Bruce 2: At Bruce, visiting Eupora stopped Bruce on fourth-and-inches from the Eupora 9 with less than 4 minutes remaining.
Bruce’s only points came when the Eagles took a safety on the ensuing possession. After the free kick Eupora sealed the win on Travon McMillian’s interception.
Eupora scored on Kimble Dillinger’s 26-yard field goal in the second quarter and a safety in the third quarter.
Baldwyn 60, Coldwater 12: Maddux Richey threw three touchdown passes in the first half, and Kevrick Richey had four rushing touchdowns to lead the Bearcats.
It’s the third-straight win for Baldwyn (3-3, 2-0 Division 1-1A) after an 0-3 start.
Biggersville 56, Ashland 0: Goldman Butler scored the first four TDs of the game for the Lions (4-1), on runs of 9, 34, 7 and 25.