STARKVILLE • Ed Orgeron hasn’t forgotten his last trip to Davis Wade Stadium in 2017 – and he’s going to make sure this LSU team remembers, too.
That was Orgeron’s first full year as the Tigers’ head coach and they came to Starkville as the No. 11 team in the nation. That evening, however, LSU was held to only 270 yards as Mississippi State trampled the Tigers 37-7.
Lack of preparation
“I will remind them that we walked into a hornet’s nest two years ago and I didn’t have them ready,” Orgeron said. “That was one of the loudest stadiums we played in all year. Not only the cowbells, but the music and the fans were into it. Obviously they played lights-out.”
LSU was limited to one touchdown by the Bulldogs last year as well. The Tigers scored on a three-play, 3-yard drive after a Nick Fitzgerald interception on the game’s opening possession in Baton Rouge. LSU tacked on four field goals by Cole Tracy to win, 19-3.
“What happens with Mississippi State, they’re going to pick one game a year that there’s a target on,” Orgeron said. “It always seems to be LSU. They’re going to play their best game. We’re going to expect their best football game. We’re going to play crowd noise.
“I’m going to have them better prepared, not only the cowbells but the music and the fans in that stadium.”
This year, LSU enters the contest at 6-0 and ranked No. 2 with one of the most prolific offenses in the country. The Tigers lead the nation averaging 52.5 points and rank second producing 561 yards per game.
“Obviously the offense has exceeded our expectations at this point in the season,” Orgeron said. “But there’s going to come a game where it’s not going to be so easy. We’re going to have to improve on defense, play better defense to win as a football team. We have been winning as a football team.”
This week, Orgeron revealed just how close he came to joining Mississippi State’s staff between the time he left USC in 2013 and was hired as LSU’s defensive line coach in 2015.
“I interviewed with Dan (Mullen) but he never offered me a job,” Orgeron said. “I have a lot of respect for Dan. I had went up there and spoke at their coaching clinic and spent three days there. I really enjoyed it and there’s some great people up there. I loved the players and they play some great football.
“I don’t know if I would’ve been offered a job if I would’ve took it or not, but it was just an option that was available and I have a lot of respect for the school.”