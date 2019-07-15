HOOVER, Ala. • Ed Orgeron sensed some negativity and apprehension surrounding his LSU football team heading into the 2018 season.
Orgeron told his team to “block out the noise” and the Tigers defied those outside expectations and finished the year with a 10-3 record and a Fiesta Bowl victory.
With 17 starters returning, Orgeron will once again urge his players to “block out the noise” but this time it will be because of lofty expectations for LSU this season.
“This year they say we’re going to have a really good football team, and I do believe we’re going to have a really good football team, but we have to get back to work,” Oregon said. “We have to get back to the true grit, the fundamentals it takes at camp and block out the noise. I know our team’s going do that.”
While the team’s mantra might be the same, the Tigers’ offense most certainly will not be. Orgeron hired former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joe Brady as his passing coordinator to assist Steve Ensminger in implementing a spread offensive system at LSU.
“Brady is a very talented coach,” Orgeron said. “He spent some time at Penn State where he learned the RPOs, the run pass options, and he has been a game-changer for our staff.”
Orgeron believes the spread offense is better suited for senior quarterback Joe Burrow. The transfer from Ohio State started all 13 games for the Tigers last season but only rushed for 399 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 3.1 yards on 128 carries.
“I do believe that Joe – if we let him – would run into a brick wall no matter what it took,” Orgeron said. “He’s that tough. He has a linebacker mentality. We are going to use him on quarterback runs, quarterback draws, but we’re going to be careful how many times we run him again. But it does add another element to our offense.”
Burrow ran for 96 yards and a touchdown in a win against Ole Miss last season and posted 100 yards and three rushing scores in a seven overtime loss at Texas A&M but only eclipsed 25 yards on the ground in one other game in 2018.
“This is Joe’s type of offense,” Orgeron said. “Joe is a dual-threat quarterback. We could not run Joe as much as we wanted to last year. We ran him at Texas A&M, ran him towards the end of the year. Myles Brennan was hurt and now Myles Brennan is healthy. We’re going to do a lot more running with Joe this year. I know he will fit in well with this offense.”
Orgeron has big plans for Brennan at the position as well. The former St. Stanislaus standout only appeared in one game last year but has added 29-pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame during the offseason.
“Brennan is up to 212 pounds,” Orgeron said. “We’ll play him in significant times this year. I want him to be ready. I want him to act like he’s a starter, and we think he’ll be an excellent quarterback.”