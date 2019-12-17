ENTERPRISE • West Union was able to fend off a determined comeback by Hickory Flat in its Division 3-1A contest and win 67-62.
Annie Orman led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 40 points.
“I knew it was a big game, we lost to them in the division championship last year, so we all knew that we had to come out and show up this time,” Orman said. “I head-faked a lot tonight and I knew they were going to fall for that, so I used that a lot. It was a big win and we are excited.”
Despite Orman’s 40 points on the night and R’Daztiny Harris’ 39 for Hickory Flat, the game came down to West Union’s ability to withstand the pressure and convert free-throw attempts over the final two minutes of play after Orman exited the game with her fifth foul with 2:23 left.
“R’Daztiny Harris is hard to guard, there’s no doubt about that,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “We tried to clog the lane up as much as we could and make her work hard the entire time.”
Emma Callicutt was 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the closing minutes. She also drove in and hit a crucial layup off an inbounds pass. Ella Kate Taylor and Anna Carwyle both hit three of four free throws to help ice the game in West Union’s favor.
West Union built a 28-16 lead at the half after they outscored Hickory Flat 17-7 in the second quarter.
Hickory Flat clawed its way back behind the scoring of Harris and Vonterrica Garner, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
West Union improved to 2-0 in Division 3-1A with the win.
Three-pointers
TURNING POINT: West Union hit 10 of 12 free throws over the final two minutes of play to clinch the win.
POINT MAKER: Annie Orman scored 40 points to lead West Union to the win.
TALKING POINT: The big deal to the win was that we all came together down the stretch. We had several players to step up and make free throws. Everybody came together when they could have folded and we pulled it out and I’m happy for them.” – Hayles.