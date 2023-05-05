New turkey hunting regulations that would go into effect in 2024 include physical tags, a different opening day and elimination of the fall season, all measures meant to help Mississippi hunters make better use of the state’s wild turkey resource. The proposed regulation changes are currently posted at mdwfp.com, and officials are seeking comments from the public.
“I believe, to be a good steward of the resource, we should follow game laws, especially the limits allowed,” said Frank Dantone, of Greenville, a director with the Mississippi Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The NWTF, and the state chapter specifically, is a strong supporter of all the proposed regulation changes, especially the implementation of physical tags for hunters to fill out and attached to each turkey killed.
“If you’ve hunted turkeys in other states, a tagging system is probably familiar to you,” said Adam Butler, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “In those cases, your physical license includes a tag to be attached to each turkey you shoot. You attach that tag to the animal before you bring it out of the woods, and the tag stays with the animal through the cleaning process.
“About three quarters of states that offer turkey hunting have some form of physical tagging system. We’re a real outlier in that nothing physical is really required of the hunter at the point of harvest.”
Hunters in Mississippi are currently required to check in online or by phone when they’ve killed a turkey, and that requirement would remain the same, but the physical tags are expected to make a dramatic difference in aiding enforcement of game laws, and in encouraging hunters to abide by legal bag limits.
“No system is foolproof, but having a physical tag is the gold standard for enforcing bag limits,” Butler said. “The state chapter of the NWTF has long been a big proponent of that. They’ve championed the idea for 25 years.
“Of late, two things have happened to move sentiment and allow enforceable tagging. One, turkey populations are not doing as well as they have in recent years, and a lot of people recognize that. Scarcity breeds innovation. When there’s an obvious resource concern, many more people are willing to do everything they can to help that resource.
Two, law enforcement officers have made several big poaching cases in the last few years. We’ve always had some of that, but recent cases have really shone a light on illegal exploitation of game being a problem that needs to be addressed.”
NWTF officials say the regulation changes are important and go along with the mentoring programs they support and encourage. Raising hunters the right way, and giving them a firm structure to follow once they’re on their own, is a system that works.
“One of the most important things a turkey hunter can do to be a good steward is to pass good advice and sportsmanship along to younger hunters,” Dantone said. “Teaching them the right way to turkey hunt is the best insurance for preserving our resource.”
Making sure people care about turkeys enough to do something to help them follows the North American conservation model, one with a long history of success. The model demonstrates hunters conserve the game they hunt, both with dollars and with deeds, and ensure the species continue to thrive.
Opening later
Along with physical tags, new regulations include moving the season’s opening day slightly later, and eliminating the brief, fall either-sex season. Fall turkey hunting in Mississippi is currently allowed only in a very limited sliver of territory in the northwestern part of the state. Eliminating that opportunity represents a sensible tightening of the belt.
Opening day for the spring general season has been set at March 15 since 2005. Current proposals call for that to be changed to the Saturday closest to March 20. The season will still close May 1. That was the season’s span from 1980 through 2004.
“Given the concerns around populations, we’ve been taking a deep dive to look at season frameworks,” Butler said. “Though data gathered by hunters in our spring gobbler survey, hunters were actually more successful under the old framework.
“Gobbling activity peaks around the second or third week of March. Moving the opening day a little later should help turkeys and turkey hunters both. It should offer a better quality of experience for hunters, standardizing the opening on a Saturday and making sure the turkeys’ spring breeding activity is further along.
“In fact, looking at past spring gobbling surveys, with responses from 1,500 people statewide, we can look at how much gobbling activity typically goes on in each day of the season. Statistically, the day of the season you’re least likely to hear a gobble is the season’s current opening day.”
