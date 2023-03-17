At the time, the float I was using seemed big as a baseball, and maybe it was. It didn’t matter though. The catfish in the Old Man’s pond were trained to eat when served, so presentations didn’t require much finesse. That was good because, at the age of 5, my finesse left a lot to be desired.
My fish-landing technique looked like that used by tournament anglers trying to catch three more in the last four minutes of the day. I figured the faster I got the fish to my hands, the less likely something bad was to happen, and I was armed with equipment made for the technique.
Thick, cloudy monofilament line traced a spiral of curls through the air from float to rod. If my ancient Zebco reel had ever had a drag setting, it had long since rusted solid on LOCK. The rod itself was about as flexible as a railroad tie. The equipment’s purpose was to put fish in the box, not provide “sport,” and it helped me land the first one I ever caught.
When the float went under, I reeled and horsed and walked backward until the fish was next to my feet. It had gotten in one good pull but, once it broke the surface, I brought it home like a water skier making for shore. I picked it up in two hands, folding the dorsal fin down and avoiding the sharp pectorals as two of my Old Men coached me.
“That’s a good one,” the pond’s owner said, unhooking it. “Throw it back and see if you can catch another one.”
Behind me was another pond. I determined to toss it into that one and did, arcing the fish above brush higher than my head and creating a very satisfactory splash. One Old Man shook his head and the other howled with laughter, saying,“We’ll make a fisherman out of you yet.”
The promise, on which they made good, was a trophy I’ve treasured ever since. It’s been the door to adventure in a thousand different ways.
We go fishing hoping to have fun catching a few, and to have something to share from the fry pot or grill later on. Both of those tend to happen for sure, but the adventures generally take place on tangents along the way. A life lived outside has far too many facets to say which will shine brightest any given day.
Encounters with wasps and snakes have had their time. I’ve met anglers very serious about pursuing big bass, and others just as serious about introducing folks to fun fishing the first time.
I’ve met more than one real life Travis McGee — guys living in the cabins of their sport fishers, guiding a little every now and then, picking up any sort of salvage work that might happen to come their way.
I’ve run trotlines and cast flylines, earned plenty of sunburns on the freshwater and the salt, all very affordably. Fishing almost anywhere doesn’t have to cost much more than a little time.
Maybe best of all, it’s been the venue where lots of life’s lessons have been learned.
“Don’t assume education makes you a genius or monetary success a master of life,” my Old Men often said. Together, we witnessed plenty examples corroborating each.
Best of all, no matter how old you get, it’s easy to believe the best of days still lie ahead.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
