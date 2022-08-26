In three weeks, Mississippi hunters will have a chance to put their hands on one of the big bucks they’ve been watching all summer long. They should do their best, though, not to grab it by the antlers.
Mississippi’s first early velvet deer season opens Sept. 16 and closes Sept. 18. In addition to their regular hunting license, resident hunters must obtain a special $10 permit for the September season. Non-resident hunters pay an additional $50 each.
Taking a deer in velvet may be quite an uncommon experience for most hunters, but veteran taxidermists like Cody Wray have dealt with velvet’s special and exacting preservation demands many times. Wray cautions hunters not to damage the antlers’ coating which, by this time of year, has become fragile indeed.
“The main thing is, when you’ve shot the deer, don’t grab it by the antlers and don’t drag it,” Wray said.
Wray has 16 years’ experience in the taxidermy business his grandfather Jackie Russell started 58 years ago. Known as Artistic Taxidermy, the Pontotoc County business is home to three generations of artists preserving outdoor memories in physical form.
“Don’t grab the antlers, don’t drag them on the ground, and get the deer skinned and the antlers in the refrigerator or freezer within an hour of shooting the buck,” Wray said.
The hot weather that’s quick to promote meat spoilage is quick to help velvet deteriorate as well.
“As hot as it is,” Russell said, “it doesn’t take long for the hair and the velvet to start slipping.”
Beyond knocking the velvet completely off, even handling velvet-covered antlers roughly can pop blood vessels and impede preservation.
“If you shoot one, you want to be able to drive a four-wheeler or a side by side up next to it,” Wray said. “Pick the deer up by the front and back legs. Hang it up by its back legs, not its antlers or neck, and get it skinned out as quickly as you can.”
The deer’s head, neck and fore-end hide, known as the cape, should be frozen or refrigerated immediately.
When the deer arrives at the taxidermist, they’ll thaw the buck and inject a special preservative into the velvet’s veins, then re-freeze it for two months or more. This effectively freeze dries the velvet onto the antlers in such as way that it’ll never crack or come off.
If the successful hunter has handled the antlers roughly and damaged its blood vessels, this will impede the injection of preservative and may lead to a less successful preservation of the special hair and hide.
“Either freeze it or refrigerate it,” Wray said. “If you’re just refrigerating it, you need to bring it to us within 24 hours or it’ll start spoiling in the refrigerator.”
Hunters who’ll be recovering their deer from a spot not accessible to a four-wheeled vehicle should concoct some method to remove the deer without injuring the velvet, or the deer’s neck and shoulder cape either for that matter.
Artistic Taxidermy is located at 1323 Pear Tree Rd., Pontotoc. Call them at 662-419-1199.
In the beginning
Unlike cattle, whitetail bucks grow antlers that are shed and regrown each year. Antler growth begins in late spring and is completed by early fall. As the antlers are growing, they’re protected and fed by a thin skin, known as velvet. This velvet supplies protection and helps blood and nutrients flow to the antlers, which are one of the fastest-growing substances found anywhere in nature.
Once the antlers are grown, the velvet dries up and causes an itching sensation bucks relieve by thrashing their antlers against bushes and trees. This removes the velvet, leaving the now-hardened antlers beneath.
Latitude, not attitude
At this latitude, most bucks have completed this process by the time the regular archery season opens Oct. 1, though a few are taken still in velvet every year. During the early season in mid September, the vast majority of bucks should still be in velvet, though its work will be nearly complete by then.
In this, its first year, Mississippi’s special early deer season will be open on private lands only, with archery gear only. The limit is one buck per hunter, and the bucks taken must meet legal requirements for antler size in their respective zones. Bucks taken in velvet will count toward each hunter’s yearly buck limit.
“I want to protect the resource, enhance the opportunities to enjoy it, and leave it better than we found it,” said Rep. Scott Bounds. He is a current member of the house committee on wildlife, fisheries and parks. He was the author of the house bill that helped lead to the law that made the special season possible.
Maximum opportunity
Early whitetails seasons in Kentucky and Tennessee have been very popular in recent years, attracting resident and non-resident hunters alike. Many in Mississippi have asked state leaders for a similar season here.
“I want to allow as many opportunities as possible for our hunters,” Billy Mounger, III, agrees. Mounger is a member of the five-person commission governing the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “Hopefully this will be another great opportunity for our people.”
Mounger praised the cooperation of the scores of leaders who helped bring the season about. He pointed to Rep. Bill Kinkade and Sen. Neil Whaley specifically. They chair the house and senate wildlife committees respectively.
“Beyond gathering political support, they both did a lot of research with biologists and wildlife officials to make sure we were following best practices for the protection and future of the resource,” Mounger said.
Following best practices
The law making the early season possible does allow for the inclusion of public lands in the special hunt, but state wildlife officials administering the event want to see how the first season goes before opening it to wildlife management areas statewide.
“The bucks are still in their fairly-predictable warm weather pattern,” Mounger said. “If people can find a buck they think is a good one, they should have a good chance at it.”
“Many bowhunters are going out of state and hunting in other places that offer a velvet season,” Bounds said. “A buck in velvet is a real trophy and another great way to enjoy the natural resource we all share. I’m excited about it, and people who are passionate about bowhunting are very excited.”
Harvest reporting is mandatory and must be done before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. Every buck taken must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease, either through participating taxidermists or by use of a CWD testing site.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.