Whitetail deer use all their senses to survive, but they most closely trust their noses on decisions that matter. Deer will forgive hunter’s missteps and noise. Even upon seeing a hunter, they don’t remain spooked very long, but they don’t soon forget catching the wind of a person in a place where they didn’t expect one to be.
This powerful nose can be turned to the hunter’s advantage with the use of cover scents and attractants, but only when those are used appropriately. Using an estrus lure every day of the season tackles the problem too simply. Bucks are attracted to doe estrus through the same instinctive mechanism through which they’re spooked by human scent. It’s instinct. The length of days, the quality of the sun’s light, the weather and the time of year determine when bucks can instinctively expect does to be ready to breed. In the weeks of the season covered by this time, an estrus lure is the way to go. During all the weeks of the long Mississippi season that fall before and after, a combination of other scents serve hunters better.
Confidence builders
Basic urine from a doe is good throughout the season, but mostly during the earliest weeks, before the rut when bucks are still in bachelor groups and not yet super competitive. More than anything, doe urine will reassure deer as they pass through an area that everything is all right. A relaxed deer is much easier to hunt than one on edge. This serves the same purpose throughout the season and can bring curious deer in on a trail dragged with the scent. As the rut recedes and deer begin to fall back into feeding patterns, doe urine is a solid go-to scent.
A quality buck urine used in conjunction with scrapes or in other high-traffic areas is a good transition attractant leading up to the rut. Aggression in bucks is building and they are becoming more competitive. The smell of an intruder in their space, mixed with the sound of deep grunts and rattles, can draw them near in an effort to locate the interloper. Now is the time to challenge a buck.
When it’s time
Not until you are within two weeks of the peak of the rut do you want to use the higher-dollar doe estrous scents. As soon as you notice bucks beginning to chase tail-wagging does and your trail cams pick up increased activity, you want to drape the area around your best stand with estrous scent. Use it both on a drag into your stand and around your setup to act as a cover to scent and as an attractant. Use this throughout the key phase of the rut until you detect the rutting urge beginning to wane and then push it a few days more. Not all does will come in or go out of estrus at the same time, so by being one of the last ones, you may pull that one buck still seeking.
Set for success
Scent locations serve more to get a deer just walking past to stop and check it out, giving a hunter a better chance at getting a stationary, broadside shot. Using a scent drag soaked in the proper scent serves two purposes: One, it helps cover your own scent you may leave behind when walking in and two, it can serve to catch a buck’s attention as he is cruising by and draw him in a little closer.
Cotton balls in plastic canisters work for distribution, but they can also alter the smell of scents when combined with whatever material the canisters are made from. Wicks are made expressly for the job, and many today come with their own containers for contamination-free storage.
Since the goal of placing scents around a stand is to get deer to stop and present a shot, take care to hang your wicks in good locations for shooting. Don’t put them behind your stand or out of range.
While putting scents on the ground makes for a realistic location, such distribution is also less effective. By hanging wicks in trees, hunters increase their odds of having the lures waft across a wider area and reach more potential bucks.
When creating mock scrapes or enhancing a real one, use a scent dripper. This will both deposit scent on the ground where a deer will expect it and catch the higher breezes where the smell can be caught from farther out.
