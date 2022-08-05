I climbed into a pickup truck the Boy had driven last and, just as quickly, climbed back out, leaving the door open wide behind me. A stench not fit to describe over breakfast hovered in the cab.
I soon traced the matter to a lump in the back floorboard that appeared to be a soured t-shirt, wringing wet. The Boy had evidently stripped it off and left it in a wad out of sight, his usual disrobing procedure. The heat of the afternoon had helped its bouquet mature. I flicked it out into the yard where it frightened the neighbor’s cat.
As I stood waiting for the vehicle to air out, it occurred to me I should investigate what else had taken place along with the fouling of the shirt. The inquiry led to the carport, where I found a set of wet tennis shoes tumbled among wrong-side-out socks. I remained upwind of these and pressed on.
On the floor of the laundry room I discovered a pair of jeans inside out, complete with inside-out underwear that had the inside-out pant legs still through them. Apparently he had continued on foot through the house with no benefit of clothing whatsoever.
The washing machine was empty, the lid stood open, yet the underwear-pants lay in the floor, this being what the Boy had determined their correct place.
From there the trail led through the kitchen, which bore signs of his passing as well. An empty chip bag, two drink cans, a candy bar wrapper and a fast food clamshell made a dotted line tracing his direction of travel.
The stairs were empty of evidence, any dropped food having been instantly inhaled by one of the small dogs that exist expressly for that purpose.
The bathroom I found fairly clean, though I did take a moment to rinse out the shower, the floor of which would have certainly startled the Boy’s mother, due to return home any moment after several days spent traveling for work.
Arriving in his room, I was not surprised to find a wet bath towel heaped next to his dresser, the bottom drawer of which hung wide open. He is under standing orders to hang up his used towels to dry, but I was gratified to learn he had at least showered after whatever happened happened.
The Boy himself was nowhere to be found. No doubt he was off somewhere making the most of the last school-free days of summer. As I had heard neither the wail of sirens nor of irate neighbors, I concluded the adventure in question had avoided most major felonies and left it at that.
I would be addressing the t-shirt left in the truck, however, though at the moment I had to find a shovel and get it buried.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.