With a snap, the Boy swtiched off the light in the storage room. As he turned to leave, his foot caught the corner of a ragged foam cooler. It had no lid and the rim seemed chewed. He knew nothing had bitten it, though. Thousands of hooks, looped onto drops and tacked into the foam against tangling, had worn it through the years. He picked it up and his breath came short.
A big spool of waxed nylon line sat in the box, maybe 15 or 20 hooks tucked into the end of one side. Above the main spool several dozen swivels were threaded on. As many pre-tied drops padded the bottom.
The maker had gotten this far before running out of hooks. No doubt he’d meant to get more on the way. Likely he’d been watching for them in the mail every day. The hooks had probably arrived, but now their user was gone.
The Boy held the box and thought of the hours and the days spent in the Old Man’s company. He thought of lessons that had continued to reveal themselves through the years. He had a son of his own now, and he wondered what the new boy would learn.
The difficult lessons, the most important lessons, were all of the sort that were demonstrated rather than told. On the important things, no matter what the teacher said, the student would eventually do what they’d seen done, bad or good.
Spoken conversations were difficult, but demonstrations are a conversation of their own. There are worse ways, the Boy thought, of having those conversations than sitting in a boat on a lake somewhere quiet enough to hear each other think.
He turned the light back on and began scanning the shelves. The new hooks were probably in there somewhere.
