Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With a snap, the Boy swtiched off the light in the storage room. As he turned to leave, his foot caught the corner of a ragged foam cooler. It had no lid and the rim seemed chewed. He knew nothing had bitten it, though. Thousands of hooks, looped onto drops and tacked into the foam against tangling, had worn it through the years. He picked it up and his breath came short.

Newsletters

KEVIN TATE is a freelance writer. You can reach him at kevinmtate@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus