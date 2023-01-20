Leroy himself

The realism found in Eddie LeRoy’s work sparks the other four senses. Standing before a painting like that above, the sound of running water, the crisp cold of an autumn day, the scent of fallen leaves and a flavor of woodsmoke on the air lie just beyond the edge of the moment. LeRoy, 57, completes 12 to 15 original paintings per year from his studio in Eufaula, Ala. His art has taken him all around the world.

Every morning, just as nature’s night shift is clocking out and making way for the day, Eddie LeRoy, 57, takes to the roads around his home in Eufaula, Ala. He jogs to get his blood flowing, his mind working, and to keep the results of joyful Southern eating at bay. By 7:30, he’s in his studio, turning acrylic paints into wildlife images so striking, their realism spans the dimensions of depth, width and height, then crosses into the bending of time and the sculpting of imagination.

