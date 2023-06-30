High temperatures and holiday pressure combine to make the coming weekend an ideal time to kick off one of the summer’s best-kept after-hours secrets: targeting largemouth bass at night.
Summertime crowds on Mississippi’s open waters are often a turnoff to anglers and, it turns out, to big bass as well. For those looking to find new opportunities, the question may well be “when?” rather than “where?” Chasing largemouth bass at night is a chance to play a brand new game on the same, familiar field. By changing techniques to match the natural bait’s nocturnal activities, anglers need only take care to fish and boat a little more defensively than normal. That, plus a few solid black or solid white lures in the same patterns they already favor and they’re all set.
Anglers can fish the same places at night they’d target during the day, perhaps erring on the side of water slightly shallower than daylight hours find the fish in.
Deep water structures, especially any holding treetops other vegetation, are outstanding night spots, as are banks, gravel bars, boat docks and anything with a light on it.
A manmade light will attract moths and beetles, some of which will fall into the water and attract bass.
At night, bass hunt by spotting their prey’s silhouette, so solid, dark lures with clear profiles are a good choice.
In areas where there is some light, whether from a boat dock or a bright moon, the opposite holds true. On a full moon night, a solid white bait can work even better than a solid black bait for silhouetting and being visible to the fish.
Silhouettes where applicable, and flash where possible, should both be used to their maximum effect. Spinnerbaits with what might otherwise seem an oversized spinning silver blade are a good bet, the better to make the most of whatever light might be found and reflected.
All of a fish’s senses are in play at night, including scent.
“I’ve had it proven to me that scent matters at night,” the late Clay Coleman once said in an interview on the subject. “I was fishing in the same boat with a friend, same equipment, same worm, same everything. I had sold him the gear he was using and I was using exactly the same thing, and we were fishing together, throwing to the same fish. He was getting strikes left and right, and I hadn’t had one. We were working the same structure so it wasn’t a matter of him being on the front of the boat and getting to the aggressive fish first.
“I was changing lures, changing worms, trying to figure out why I wasn’t getting a strike, until he finally tore up the worm he was using. He opened his bag to replace it and the garlic wave that rolled out nearly knocked me off the boat. I took my worm off, put one of his on, cast and immediately caught a fish, then caught fish consistently right along with him the rest of the night. Scent absolutely matters at night.”
The angler’s senses are put to the test at night as well, and the question of what to do about light in the boat for unhooking fish or changing lures is important. Beyond a boat’s navigational lights, which are legally required and are quite necessary for safety, anglers who can install a black light in their boat or wear a black light headlamp are a big step ahead. This light is handy for unhooking fish, tying knots and managing other tasks inside the boat.
Black light’s gentle illumination makes monofilament line, as well as some fluorocarbon lines, fluoresce, the better to see them and understand where the line is in the water.
