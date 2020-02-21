The good times and great events produced by the Hill Country Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are set to continue next Friday, Feb. 28, at their spring banquet.
The event is set for Building 5 of the Tupelo Furniture Market at 1879 Coley Road, in Tupelo. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 for singles, $80 for couples, $320 for sponsors and $20 for youngsters ages 15 and under. All come with a year’s membership in the NWTF and its monthly magazine.
The group, whose membership centers upon Tupelo and reaches well into the surrounding counties beyond, has put thousands of dollars to work on projects nearby through the years, supporting hunting’s present and the tradition’s future.
Catered by Romie’s Grocery, the meal always follows a broad, outdoor theme. The night will feature a number of raffles, as well as live and silent auctions. There will be a number of hunting trips and firearms given away or sold, as well as a wide variety of other items.
Tim Weston, a lead organizer of the event, has seen the banquets evolve over the past few years. He and the Hill Country Strutters have taken pride in producing auctions that meet attendees’ expectations, and exceed them.
This year’s lineup of attractions is set to include more firearms than ever before, as well as a broader array of hunting trip opportunities. Capitalizing on the trend that donors often prefer to invest in experiences rather than goods, this year’s banquet will include a Kansas whitetail bowhunt for five, an African safari for two, a Georgia quail hunt for four, turkey hunts for two in Florida and Mexico, an Argentine bird hunt for two and much more.
“It’s an all-around family event,” Weston said. “We’ll have a number of auction packages geared toward ladies. For kids, we’ll have an indoor BB gun shooting range. There’ll also be auction and raffle items geared especially for children.”
Family fun for all
Founded in 1973, the NWTF today has more than 250,000 members spread throughout chapters in all 50 states and much of Canada. Over the years, the members have raised and spent more than $372 million acquiring or improving wildlife habitat on more than 17 million acres throughout the U.S., as well as hosting programs designed to expand hunting’s outreach to children, women, the physically challenged and others.
The Hill Country Strutters banquet has consistently raised between $50,000 and $55,000 per year in each of the past several years.
“A huge portion of the money raised at events like ours in Tupelo stays within the state,” Weston said. “The NWTF has programs to help every segment of the hunting population. They work nationwide with state wildlife agencies to improve public hunting grounds, and they have biologists available as consultants to help private landowners improve their property. Their habitat projects help deer, ducks, turkeys, squirrels, you name it. Everything outdoors benefits from the work they do.”
For the greater good
In addition to helping organize the local event, Weston sits on the state NWTF board that oversees the funding of grants that distribute the money Mississippi’s chapters raise to benefit conservation and heritage in Mississippi.
“Our first goal is to select good, top-quality projects that make a real difference for habitat-based conservation, and for the recruitment and training of new hunters and shooters,” he said. “Next, we look at which projects come with the best match rates.”
Many projects that come before the NWTF board are proposed by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and include multiplicative matching funds drawn from hunting license fees, Pittman- Robertson excise dollars and other hunter-based sources. Projects at Canal Section, Divide Section, Choctaw, Black Prairie and many more local wildlife management areas are set for just such funding this year.
Multiplier effect
In many instances, $5,000 contributed by the NWTF will result in $20,000 being dedicated to the work. These projects create or enhance openings and areas critical to turkeys and used by many other game and non-game species. They also support and promote projects like the scholastic trap program underway at Square1 Outdoors on Mt. Vernon Road in north Tupelo. From introducing and encouraging new hunters, to giving all who love to spend time in the outdoors improved places to go, the NWTF’s grassroots efforts have paid dividends across many decades, and promise even more in decades to come.
Next Friday’s banquet is an opportunity for individual enthusiasts to take part in an effort certain to result in effects for the good, and to have a good time while doing so.
“We’ll have 250 or so outdoor enthusiasts who are business and community leaders present, and any sponsors who might be interested in displaying their products are welcome to attend and we’ll set them up.”
For ticket or sponsorship information, contact Tim Weston at 891-0126.