At full draw, concentration drives everything out. A watching crowd, the waiting competitors, a world of distraction fades to nothing amid wind, sun and shade. The arrows already flown are forgotten. Those still waiting to fly don’t exist. Fifteen pounds of tension spread through shoulders and hands grows steady.
A smooth breath lets muscle memory take over, triggering a routine Kyler Grissom has practiced a hundred thousand times.
As a child in Boulder, Colo., Kyler played all the usual team sports most boys try, but he never quite found their appeal. The first time he picked up a bow, though, everything was different.
“I took a beginner’s class at a shooting range and used a rental bow,” Kyler says, smiling. “It was a Bear recurve. The same model Katniss Everdeen uses in The Hunger Games.”
From his very first shots, he knew he was onto something special. At the age of 10, he became a boy on fire. Now at 16, Grissom has long been elite. His practice schedule averages 10 hours per week, 120 arrows per day.
His parents support him, but every single time he draws, it’s because it’s what he wants to do.
“We don’t force him to do anything,” Kevin Grissom, Kyler’s dad, said.
Today, thanks to his own driving passion and his parents’ unflagging support, Kyler competes in roughly 30 tournaments a year. He enjoys local and regional competitions all over the country.
He has represented his nation with Team USA internationally at events in the Normandy region of France and in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Qualification for the national team involved excellent performances at tournaments in Phoenix, Ariz., Gainesville, Fla., Chula Vista, Calif., and Columbus, Ohio. Last year a biennial world team trial was held in Decatur, Ala.
“My favorite thing about archery is all the places it takes me,” Kyler said. “Meeting all the different people, fellow archers from all over the country and around the world, is something very special. It’s something I wouldn’t be getting to do any other way.”
Kyler’s dad, Kevin, works for Dell Technologies in a job that, thanks to the impact of COVID-19, is now done remotely. That development itself is a key part of what allowed the family to come back to the Tupelo area, Kevin’s childhood home. Born in Texas and raised largely in Colorado, Kyler and his family moved to Franklin, Tenn., in 2017.
In Boulder, Kyler had been learning from certified instructors in the USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development program. That carried over to his three-year stay in Tennessee. It was there Kyler began working with Dee Falks, a top-level coach in the USA Archery program. He still works with Falks regularly at the coach’s home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., near Nashville.
A homeschooled student, Kyler keeps up with his studies while he and his dad explore the world one archery event at a time.
“My wife is very supportive of his shooting,” Kevin said, “but the competitions make her too nervous so she doesn’t go.”
Kevin sees the commitment and dedication required for the travel involved as an investment in his son’s future.
“I tell him, ‘You get out of it what you put into it,’” Kevin said, “and as long as he keeps putting the work and the effort into it, I’ll take him to the tournaments. It’s a great way to see the country and the world. I didn’t get a chance to do that when I was a kid.
“The experience he gets from the competitions is great. Plus, the friends he makes now, he’ll know the rest of his life. This is a chance to broaden his vision and figure out what he wants to do.”
Archery competitions take many forms, and the tournaments that see Kyler step to the shooting line run the gamut of styles.
Outdoor target archery is competed at 50 meters. Indoor archery is shot on an 18-meter range. ASA Archery governs 3-D competitions, where targets are shaped like animals and are placed at a variety of distances unknown to the shooters. Field archery places targets in a mixture of sizes at distances of up to 100 yards and at a variety of elevations.
In all of these, Kyler competes using a compound bow.
Compound bow archery is not currently an Olympic sport, but it does have its own world championships and it’s included in the Pan-Am Games. It will be featured in next month’s World Games, an event supported by the International Olympic Committee and set for July 7 to 17 in Birmingham, Ala.
“The committee is gauging interest and attendance at the compound bow competitions there, and it might be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles,” Kevin said.
In competition, Kyler shoots a PSE Supra Focus. It has a 60-pound draw with a 75 percent let-off. It has extended stabilizers fore and aft and it measures 40 inches axel to axel. He uses a peep sight over a 6-power scope and a single fibre optic pin, Black Eagle arrows and a T.R.U. Ball back tension hinge release. At 6-3, Kyler sports a 31.5-inch draw length.
He’s recently taken up bow hunting but has not yet arrowed a deer.
“I don’t see hunting as a competition,” he said. “I bow hunt for entirely different reasons than I compete. I enjoy hunting because it lets me spend time participating in nature. I enjoy competing because of the split nature of archery competition. There’s a big team aspect to it but, at the same time, you’re individually competing for yourself.”
In both competition and bow hunting, Kyler and his dad have found the welcoming and supportive nature of fellow shooters to be exceptionally warm.
“That’s really what impresses me about archery the most,” Kevin said. “There’s such a broad diversity of people shooting, and they’re all very willing to help. They’re young and old, male and female. There are touring pros and enthusiastic amateurs and, almost without exception, they’re not only willing but eager to help a new shooter learn the game.”
Kyler has gotten involved with mentoring new archers himself through the many programs at Square1 Outdoors, a youth-focused organization with shooting ranges in Lee and Prentiss Counties. While there, he’s also taken part in the shotgun sports through clay target shooting. In that, as with all other shooting endeavors, he’s found the reception willing and warm. That’s a reception found throughout the shooting sports.
