Bass anglers interested in big game hunting should bring out their best efforts during the last weeks of winter.
“I think this is the best time to catch good fish, but it’s also a good time to not catch anything at all,” Jim Long, of Lee County’s Brewer community, said. He’s spent decades catching and not catching bass, learning from each result. “For years, my best fishing has been in December, January and February. I’ve caught more big fish during those months than any other, but it can definitely be an all-or-nothing game.”
Late in the year, when water temperatures have fallen to a few degrees above freezing and shorter days seem to keep the world dark most of the time, largemouth bass go to the deepest water they can find and remain there for the duration. They don’t hibernate, of course, so they can still be caught, but only with great difficulty. Because they use very little energy in winter’s shortest days, their feeding periods are brief — perhaps as brief as 30 minutes to one hour in every 24. The windows in which they might be enticed to bite are brief as well.
As spring approaches, as it does now, the largemouth’s transition back to normalcy begins. Their catch-ability increases somewhat and the opportunity to bring new personal-best records to hand is at its greatest.
Winter-fed, spring-famished
“I think the fish feed up in the wintertime,” Long said. “They’ll be the fattest now they’ve been all year. The bass are a little sluggish, but the baitfish are sluggish too and the bass can feed on them pretty well.”
The annual pre-spawn feeding frenzy is triggered as much by instinct as anything. Bass are a predatory species and feed all year long. Though they’ll exit winter as fat as they’ll be all year, their voracious pre-spawn feeding cycle is triggered by the same instinct and biological clock that, later, sets in motion the spawn itself. That’s why late-winter and early-spring bass fishing is a don’t-miss date on the outdoor calendar.
The next big event on the horizon for bass is the spawn, which is likely still some weeks away. Between now and then, the fish will leave their deepest haunts and follow schools of shad toward still-deep points and other cover adjacent to the mouths of creeks and coves. Come warmer weather, these creeks and coves will host spawning activity.
From these pre-spawn staging points, the bass will feed through long days of pre-spawn frenzy, a period highly-anticipated as one of the bass fishing year’s most productive. Between now and then, the arrival of big fish on these points and development of the earliest stages of pre-spawn feeding combine for a capital opportunity.
“I think the big fish move up first,” Long said, “then the smaller fish.”
Let there be light
“On the big lakes, bass will suspend on the points going into spawning hollows and pockets,” Ed Houston, of Saltillo, said. He’s another avid student of bass fishing’s scaled science. “They’ll be out there where they can rise out of 20 feet, feed and go back down. They’ll hang in there until it warms on up. When water temperatures reach the mid-50s to low-60s, they’ll feed during that time to get ready to spawn.”
The bass spawn typically coincides with water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, though there’s no consensus on precisely what triggers the spawn to begin. It can certainly begin well before water temperatures reach those numbers.
“There have been serious doubts for years about the spawn being triggered by water temperature alone,” Long said. “I think there are a lot of things that affect it — the photoperiod or length of daylight in a given day among other things.”
Water temperatures in deeper area lakes currently hovers in the lower 40s, rising a few degrees above by mid-afternoon, falling a few degrees below overnight.
With rapidly-lengthening daylight ahead and temperatures steadily on the rise, the time to take a shot at the big fish game is now.
Dive into the ditches
Strategies for finding and fishing big bass right now focus on working the transition routes that connect the deepest haunts to the outer-deeps just beyond the entry to spawning areas. For that task, Long recommends using electronics to find the old river runs and other natural indentations in the lake bottoms that run between those two zones.
“I think they use the ditches to come and go,” Long said. “If you can find ditches, there’ll be some fish around the ditch.”
As to what baits to fish, Houston and Long both point to shad-imitating patterns. Both gizzard and threadfin shad populate our area’s big waters by the multi-billions at the height of summer, where they serve as a primary food source for bass. Colder water temperatures lead to mass shad die-offs, leaving their numbers much reduced by the first months of a new year. In the cooler months, lures and patterns that imitate baitfish then much harder to find work wonderfully. This is the condition that can make the Alabama rig, an umbrella rig built to imitate a small school of shad, seem like magic.
“Until water temperatures get into the upper 50s (when shad populations rebound in force), the Alabama rig is still really good,” Houston said. “Anything shad-like will be good over the next few weeks. A suspended jerk bait, which mimics a dying shad with its stop-and-start action, is really effective.”
A mood for food
Water clarity is currently very high in most areas of Northeast Mississippi, which means natural colors will typically work best.
“Clear water also makes the jerk bait that much more effective,” Houston said. “A bass will come a pretty good distance to eat a jerk bait when the water is as clear as it is right now.”
Houston recommends matching your bait size to that of the forage found wherever you may be.
“I don’t go with extremely large baits right now,” Houston said. “Summertime is when they’re going to hit the bigger baits, but you don’t have to go tiny. Try to match the forage on the lake you’re in. If it’s mostly threadfin, I’d say stay in the 3-inch range. If you have gizzard shad you can go a little bigger, but I wouldn’t go too big.”