The Old Man sat at the high end of a small, prepared field, resting in the shade of an oak that stood out from the other trees.
He sat in a folding lawn chair, one made back when things weren’t meant to be disposable. The chair had a sturdy frame and was webbed with shiny, nylon mesh belts that were built to be worn out and replaced. The belts were orange and yellow and gold. They were the color of September sunshine.
He balanced a 16 gauge Browning across his knees, smoked a Salem menthol and made no special effort to hide. He just sat on his chair, hummed to himself, and waited.
As he sat while watching for doves, he thought of the dogs he had followed while looking for quail. In countless hours, over countless miles, he had followed or led. He had tolerated occasional friends, shucked paper hulls through any number of 16s, pursued birds every bit as wild as anything ever was.
He thought of how he did this without knowing he was living the last, best days of the bird dog. His time preceded changes in agriculture that would erase the last freeholds of the noble bobwhite quail.
Today, he wasn’t as hungry to fill a limit as the boys he watched over. Along the field edges below, they slid into stations and got extra shells ready. They looked to the skies with great anticipation. The young shooters hunkered level with soybean tops or tucked into culdesacs of scrub oak and saw briers. They were draped in the latest camouflage and came burdened with decoys and assorted other gear. Each had brought along as many shells as he could carry without extreme visible strain.
They were avid and excited, happy to be doing something outdoors and on their own.
The Old Man couldn’t help thinking what good bird dog trainers they’d have made, of the points they’d have seen and retrieves they’d have received, if only they had come of age when he had.
He had lived a time they could never know, back when things weren’t meant to be disposable.