Weather aside, one of the hottest fishing attractions of the year hits a happy peak this weekend. Bream statewide are on their beds coinciding with this week’s full moon.
Fast-paced, rod-bending action repeated over and over as long as the crickets or red worms last is only half the appeal for finding a few bream beds to monitor throughout the summer. The other half of the payoff arrives in the form of the fish fries that follow.
Bream, including bluegill, redear and a number of other subspecies, are vigorously-reproducing fish that gather every month of the year to spawn. All year long, bream are typically on or around their beds seven days before and seven after the full moon. The most productive opportunities do happen in the spring and summer months. Rapidly-warming water temperatures coinciding with this month’s full moon make this weekend an absolutely prime opportunity.
In the seven days before the full moon, male bream come in and clean out the beds. On or right around the full moon itself, the females come in and lay eggs, then the males guard the beds for about seven days after.
These nests are formed in honeycomb patterns, generally in two to six feet of water, though they sometimes bed deeper. Bream prefer a shallow area with a firm bottom, and protected coves are preferred over windswept banks. If there are stumps or willow bushes around, all the better. They typically locate their nests in clusters with other bream. These clusters are known as beds, and are visible to the naked eye under water. A large bream bed will look like a rendering of the surface of the moon, pockmarked with craters and, ideally this weekend, well-populated with fish.
Bream especially prefer building beds in pea gravel. Pond or lakefront-property owners who dump a substantial amount of gravel in an area handy to the bank and cover with water just a few feet deep can all but count on having bream find and use the area all year long.
Depending on water conditions, bream use these same beds around every full moon. The best and most productive fishing opportunities happen when the fish themselves are most active. This occurs throughout the warmer months, beginning in April and continuing through September.
The most recent full moon occurred June 14, so we’re currently in the best of the peak of bedding action. The next full moon will occur July 13, so bream should begin returning to their favored bedding areas around Independence Day.
This time of year, though, even though they move off the beds, the bream still generally stay together.
On peak or off, the beds themselves are easily found with side-scan sonar or a good pair of polarized sunglasses. Bream lay out their beds one next to another, forming a honeycomb pattern of pockmarked ground.
When the bream are on their beds, gathered tightly and remaining so for days at a time, their beds can be located by scent as well as sight.
Along with sight, the beds can be located by scent as well. When you pull up into a cove on a still day, you can smell a bream bed. It smells like strawberries or watermelon.
Sight fishing, though, is the true name of the game.
What you see, what you get
When they’re shallow like they are now, you can wear a good pair of polarized sunglasses and see them. Once you’ve located a bed, work it from the outside in. When hooked, bream will run for deeper water. If you start in the middle of the bed or right next to the bank, the hooked fish will run through the other nests, spooking the other fish. By picking them off from the outside in, one or two good bream beds can provide all the action you want.
As far as tackle goes, the lighter the better. A number 6 long shank, fine wire hook is the best place to start. Bream have a small mouth, and it can be hard to get a regular hook out, so the long shank is handy. For bluegill, you want to fish crickets and attach a split shot four to six inches above the hook, then set your cork at whatever depth the fish are. Use the lightest cork you can get away with. Porcupine quill floats are the best because they offer a really natural presentation. The fish can’t feel the float and it just works really well.
Redear seem to like eating off the bottom a little better than bluegill. You can catch them on crickets, but they seem to like red worms a little better. You just take the float off and tight line them on the bottom.
There’s no need to let the bait sit and marinate like you do with catfish. If you drop it in and let it fall and don’t get a bit, go ahead and move it somewhere else. When you’ve found one, you’ve found them all. When you catch one, just duplicate what you did before.
If live bait isn’t your thing, a fly rod with a sponge spider or a popping bug, or an ultra light spinning rod with a small Beetle Spin in black and orange work very well also.
Water clarity aside, bream really seem to like orange and black.