Far too many people who’d never drink at all then drive a car will drink to excess and still drive a boat, a practice Lt. Ricky Barry says happens much more often than most would imagine.
Barry has been a conservation officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for 20 years. Today, he’s responsible for investigating boating accidents in the 14 counties that make up Northeast Mississippi. The area generally sees about 15 boating accidents per year, and maybe 2 to 4 drownings.
“The biggest factors contributing to those numbers are alcohol and operator inexperience,” Barry said.
Anyone born after June 30, 1980 is required to take a boating safety course before operating a boat in Mississippi. The 6-hour course, which can be taken in person or online, shares the general rules of traffic on the water and covers many important subjects, but it stresses the need for care and safety throughout above all else.
“When you’ve seen the drownings and accidents we have to deal with, you understand why,” Barry said. “The worst injuries tend to be from accidents where two boats collide. Speeds of 10 or 15 miles per hour don’t feel like much, but if you hit another boat going that fast or faster, very bad things are going to happen. When they do, nine times out of 10, alcohol is involved.”
What would be a minor bump or a fender bender in a car can be life or death in a vehicle on the water. Drivers and passengers on boats are unrestrained and unprotected, highlighting the need for operators to take care and slow down in every situation where traffic, obstacles or rough water are a concern.
“Besides being sober, being experienced is the most valuable thing a boat operator can have,” Barry said. “I’ve seen inexperienced boaters leave the boat in gear when we pull up to check them. I’ve actually heard people say, ‘It don’t have any brakes?’ No. It certainly does not have any brakes.”
Keep it legal
For any trip on the water, each boat needs:
- A sober operator
- Current boat registration
- A fully-charged fire extinguisher if the boat has an enclosed fuel tank
- A throwable life preserver if the boat is a size 16 feet or longer
- A coast-guard approved life preserver for everyone onboard
- Passengers age 12 and under must wear their lifejacket any time the boat is underway.
- Navigational lights if they’ll be on the water after dark
Depending on the size of the boat there may be more requirements as well, but these are the basic necessities. Each constitutes an important element of care and forethought.
A comfortable fit
Having a life preserver for each person on board is a necessity, but if it can be one each person puts on and wears for the duration of the trip, it’ll be much more likely to actually help.
“Over the years, I’ve never pulled up a drowning victim who had a life jacket on,” Barry said.
Anyone contemplating a life jacket purchase might do well to consider the suspender-style, automatically-inflating jackets like those made by Onyx and Mustang. With these jackets, when the wearer goes into the water, automatic inflation is triggered by a device that detects either water or water pressure. They can also be inflated intentionally with the pull of a handle. The vests use bladders that are filled from a replaceable CO2 cylinder and can be rearmed and used again. The vests typically sell for $50 to $100. Rearming kits generally run $25 to $30.
The vests are designed for emergency use but typically exhibit top-quality construction.
Along with wearing a life jacket, most other water safety precautions fall comfortably into the category of common sense. In no case, however, is common sense fool proof protection from what other boaters on the water with you may do. Defensive boating, like defensive driving, is a necessity.
To find or sign up for a boating education course, visit mdwfp.com and click the “Education & Outreach” tab.
