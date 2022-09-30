The pontoon rig and the flat-bottomed boat sat on their trailers side by side. I went over them, trash bag in hand, cleaning them out one last time. Labor Day was behind us, cool nights had returned. We’d put the catfish gear away for the year.
I put my hand on the cold aluminum of the flat bottom’s rail and thought of the many hot hours I’d balanced there. I had propped on its bow and watched another season go by, running lines hand over hand or swinging a net to drop fish into coolers.
I’d cleaned the boat out after each day on the water, but a few smaller bits had evaded me. Part of a plastic wrapper, a bent lid from a potted meat can, a few scraps of nylon line had accumulated around the drain in the little boat’s stern. I picked them up and added them to my trash.
As the Old Men had grown older, they’d come to prefer sitting in lawn chairs on the deck of the pontoon to the confinement of the smaller boat’s seats. Before climbing on, I chocked the pontoons’ ends so the trailer wouldn’t flip up and cause disaster.
We had mounted the trailer’s winch and rails to spot the boat’s midpoint over the axle. This kept the tongue weight to just a few pounds, which let the Old Men hitch and unhitch it without assistance. When the trailer wasn’t latched to anything, it was a trap set for the unwary.
I found a few loose sinkers, a few scraps of nearly-invisible monofilament line, a few dried leaves from the buttonwillows we’d tied to for lunch while we hid from the sun.
I swept the deck with my grandmother’s boom, then wiped the seats and surfaces with glass cleaner and paper towels. Of course, dust and leaves would accumulate again before we returned to the water, but there was a special satisfaction to be found in putting things away clean. Also, the Old Men had told me to.
I pushed the boat’s homemade anchor to one side and reflected on how many contests of will we’d had. The boat had not come with an anchor and nothing we found on the market seemed likely to work, so the chief Old Man had welded one up.
Imagine a grappling hook roughly the size and shape of a baby giraffe with its legs pointed the wrong way. Attach that to a stout rope by way of a carabiner clipped to a rail and you have the gist of it. Dropped overboard and dragged a bit, the legs would dig into the lake bottom and hold. To weigh the anchor, the boat would be backed in the direction opposite of the drag, the carabiner would slide to the rail’s other end and the giraffe legs would, in theory, gently pull free. As the boat’s least-senior hand, proof of that theory fell to me.
Memory of those times still makes me smile. In its day, the anchor held the boat. Years later, both anchor and boat still hold me.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com
