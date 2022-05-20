When you have a friend whose character is larger than life, it brings a larger enjoyment to the life we call our own.
Bobby Cleveland cared very deeply about his family, his friends and time spent outdoors. He was an excellent outdoor writer, a veteran newspaper man and a good friend. A car wreck claimed him April 28, not far from his home on Ross Barnett Reservoir in Rankin County.
Bobby was known statewide as the outdoors writer for the Jackson newspaper. He’s been gone from that role for some time, but it was there I came to know him. By the time we met, I was a newspaper man myself. It was through that, as well as the outdoors, that we became friends.
Bobby and I both loved the hustle and flow of a newsroom. We knew the shared energy of a Friday night football deadline. We enjoyed the satisfaction of writing stories about teams whose fans suffer alongside them all their lives.
We also shared a love of the outdoors, of cold sunrises and afternoons on the water. We enjoyed the camaraderie of a September dove shoot and the flavor of a Saturday night fish fry. Most of all, Bobby loved to laugh. He loved sharing stories and experiences and was an incomparable raconteur.
It’s fitting Bobby spent the last several years working for the benefit of Ross Barnett Reservoir, his home in every sense of the term. He poured a lot of his soul into making the big lake better for those who enjoy it too.
That’s the kind of legacy my friend leaves behind: the benefit of a life too large for horizons to hold.