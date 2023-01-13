Since the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting was banned in the U.S. in 1991, ammunition companies have been looking for ways to improve the performance of non-toxic shot. Two of the latest entries in that race have made matters interesting again.
Lead shot was banned for use in waterfowl hunting because it was found the birds had been swallowing spent pellets they found on the bottom of the waters over which hunters frequently shot. These pellets were turning up in the birds’ gizzards and intestines, and scientists attributed a significant portion of the continent’s waterfowl population decline to lead poisoning. Studies conducted in years subsequent to the ban appear to bear this out and note a remarkable increase in the duck population as a result of lead’s elimination, meaning lead shot will likely continue to remain banned for use in waterfowl hunting here for as long as ducks may fly. In fact, as trends go, it’s not unlikely that lead shot will be banned entirely and for all purposes at some point in years to come.
Two companies launched by enthusiasts in recent years have made a tremendous difference in the performance of non-toxic shot on game. BOSS Shotshells, based in Stevensville, Mich., loads copper-plated bismuth shot. APEX Ammunition, based in Columbus, Miss., creates duplex loads of tungsten shot for effective performance and steel for pattern density and affordability. Both are available directly to consumers online. APEX can be found in local stores, like Hunters Haven in Tupelo, while BOSS shells are sold directly to consumers only.
APEX entered the shotshell market with its loadings of their patented Tungsten Super Shot, or TSS. Beyond being a non-toxic metal, TSS offers superior performance because it is heavier than lead. The company’s founders began by hand loading small batches of turkey loads for themselves and their friends, and the enterprise grew from there.
Tungsten is heavier than lead, which means a smaller-sized shot pellet made from tungsten can weigh the same as a larger shot pellet made for lead. The physics and aerodynamics this fact brings into play means a shell loaded with a larger number of tungsten pellets can be effective at a longer range than one loaded with a smaller number of larger lead pellets. Tungsten outperforms lead to such an extent as to have ignited a passion for hunting turkeys with gauges smaller than 12. More and more .410 turkey shotguns are sold every year as a result.
Tungsten’s drawback is its expense. Individual, hand-loaded or small-batch turkey loads commonly sell for $10 per round. In turkey hunting, whose bag limit per season in Mississippi is three and where only in rare circumstances does any hunter shoot at a single turkey more than once, that’s not a problem. For those contemplating the purchase of a 250-round flat, it’s a different matter. APEX answers this issue with loads that blend tungsten shot and steel shot. Learn more about it at www.apexammunition.com.
BOSS Shotshells approach the problem from a different direction. BOSS makes non-toxic loads by plating bismuth shot with copper. The combined result is slightly less dense than lead, but tremendously heavier than steel. Performance of the BOSS copper-plated bismuth loads compare very favorably to the days of lead shot.
For innovators and perfectionists like those at BOSS, improved shot is not improvement enough. Their team of eight employees puts each complete load through rigorous testing to find precisely the right powder charge and primer combination to yield the best possible velocities without excessive pressures in firing chambers. They have obsessed over the crimp pattern — the fold at the exit-end of the shell that keeps the components contained until firing — noting styles of crimp make a significant difference in the powder charge’s ignition and how cleanly and thoroughly it burns.
Bismuth is much less expensive than tungsten, but it is much more brittle. That means it’s prone to crumbling on launch and on impact. It also tends to form oddly-shaped pellets that aren’t precisely round — a detriment to the shots’ flight consistency. BOSS answers this by plating all their shot, in every size, with copper. The result is a smooth, round, far-heavier-than-steel pellet. Built into loads made through nearly obsessive precision, their shells are powerfully effective. Because the resulting shot are soft, they are safe to use in older, fixed choke, smokeless powder shotguns.
