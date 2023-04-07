Water stood throughout the bottom in pools that ranged from shin to ankle deep. There weren’t many serious holes, except by the butts of blown-down trees, but hidden tangles kept chances for a full faceplant pretty high. Leaves the size of a mouse’s ear sprouted on all the oak limbs above. It was warm enough to watch for snakes, but not hot enough to really expect seeing any.
“This is either too deep for turkeys or too shallow for fish,” the Boy said, but the Old Man declined to reply. They waded through the woods as quietly as any two could.
When they’d set out, the Old Man had produced two long walking sticks and handed one to the Boy.
“Probe ahead of you as we go so you can walk without stumbling,” he said. “The point of this is to slip along quietly without stirring up the whole world.”
It took the Boy about six steps to figure out what the Old Man meant. After one thorough stumble, he moved more deliberately, taking his time. Along with a walking stick, each carried a crappie pole. A pink plastic jig swung below.
The Old Man usually didn’t care for crappie jigs. He only fished for crappie in the spring, but he worked hard for catfish through the rest of the year. That discipline didn’t lean on anything that wasn’t natural bait, so preferences were heavily shaded toward minnows when the crappie spawn came along.
Fishing for crappie by walking through flooded timber was a new idea, but it didn’t take long to demonstrate its worth. The fish were where they found them, as the old saying goes. Spots where tangles of vines wove through cypress knees seemed best.
It was a worthy idea, but even then it had its limits. The thought of wagging a bucket of minnows along didn’t appeal to the Old Man or the Boy, each of whom felt plenty burdened enough, so plastic jigs it would be.
The Boy slid a big silver slab onto his stringer, then paused to take it all in. New leaves above, abundant pollen on water below, a trickle of sweat from the effort, chilled by the occasional sharply cool breeze.
A pair of wood ducks whistled by, flying out of a setting sun. In the right combinations, it was easy to see the best of spring. Still, there had been a frost a few nights before, and highs in the 80s were in the forecast for the week to come. Spring in Mississippi, the Boy thought, might just be his favorite four days of the year.