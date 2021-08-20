While a number of programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America have expanded and evolved in recent years, many of the best and most popular were already more varied than potential participants might have realized.
“Many people didn’t realize Scouting has served young women in our teen programs for more than 50 years,” Owen McCulloch, Yocona Area Council Scout Executive, said.
Besides Cub Scouts and Scouting BSA, the program has long offered Venturing, Exploring and Sea Scout troops, all three of which are co-educational. The focus of these troops varies from the standard Cub Scout and Scouting BSA programs by placing continuous emphasis on certain activities while continuing to develop youngsters’ backbone foundations of leadership, citizenship and responsibility. Venturing and Sea Scouts are open to young men and women ages 14 to 20. Exploring is open to those ages 10 to 20.
Recent expansion has welcomed young women into Cub Scout and Scouting BSA programs, though these troops are not co-ed. Young women in Cub Scouts, which are open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade, and in Scouting BSA, for those ages 11 to 17, are served in ladies-only troops of each. The point of opening these offerings has always been to expand opportunity, not sow confusion and distraction, and Scouting leadership has taken a great deal of care to make sure that continues to be the case, for the girls as well as for the boys.
“For many years, families had been asking us to include girls in all of our programming,” Rick Wise, Yocona Area Council Assistant Scout Executive, said. “Many of the families had sons in Scouts and they wanted to be able to participate as a whole family.”
“We are committed to offering Scouting to every boy and girl ages 5 to 20,” McCulloch said. “Not only will the kids benefit, but so do our Scouting families, schools and businesses looking for their future workforce. We know, through third party and our own studies, that Scouting makes a difference.”
While anecdotal evidence abounds of Scouts growing up to be pillars of their communities, a recent study conducted by researchers at Baylor University provides significant statistical evidence that demonstrates such results to be quite broadly and reliably true. The study, the findings of which were published in 2011, pulled more than 2,500 randomly-selected subjects from a pool of more than 81,000 nationwide participants and determined adults who had been Scouts, and those who had succeeded to the rank of Eagle Scout especially, are statistically much more likely to take part in regular healthy, outdoor activities like boating, fishing and camping, enjoy much closer connections to their relatives and neighbors, more strongly emphasize their duty to God and to their communities, are actively more environmentally conscious, tend more strongly to set and achieve personal, professional, spiritual and financial goals, and are more likely to have highly-developed character traits related to work ethics, morality, tolerance and respect for diversity. Scouts are 73 percent more likely to have voted in the last presidential election, 55 percent more likely to have a leadership role at work and 75 percent more likely to have a leadership role in their local community.
Generally, as the Scout motto would suggest, they meet life better prepared. Eagle Scouts exhibit significantly higher levels of health and recreation, connection, service and leadership, environmental stewardship, goal orientation, planning, preparedness and character than do others.
“Kids in Scouts are better students, have better grades and are offered more meaningful and character-building opportunities as they grow,” McCulloch said. “As a result, they’re more likely to be leaders in their school, and are more likely to become leaders in their businesses and communities later in life.”
“Many of the soft skills I use today are a result of what I learned in Scouts,” Wise said. “Scouts learn leadership, teamwork, public speaking, conflict resolution and problem solving, among other things.”
“We now offer programs to more youth than ever before by inviting girls to join their own Cub Scout dens and girl-only Scouting BSA troops,” McCulloch said.
Along with expanding to include girls and young women in more programs, Scouting continues to update, renovate and expand merit badge offerings. In Scouting, participants learn a large core of basic knowledge about subjects like first aid, cooking, wilderness survival, navigation, plant and animal life and general outdoor preparedness. They get direct experience in leadership, first as the led, then as the leaders, and they do advanced study in a number of life and outdoor specialties leading to merit badges. Along with a core of required merit badges, Scouts are encouraged to explore and learn about any of a vast array of subjects that may spark their interest, with the goal of earning merit badges in those disciplines as well.
“New merit badges include Animation, Digital Technology, Exploration (which is offered in a partnership with National Geographic), Game Design, Moviemaking, Programming, Robotics and Welding,” McCulloch said. “Some program areas have expanded. For instance, on the waterfront you can still earn Rowing, Canoeing, Swimming and Water Skiing Merit Badges, but now offered are Kayaking and Scuba Diving Merit Badges. Fishing Merit Badge now has a new companion, Fly Fishing Merit Badge.”
Beyond expanded interest in the world, Scouting now offers expanded connection to fellow Scouts who share it.
“Where Scouts may have never interacted with other youth outside their troop or district 30 years ago, today’s Scouts are truly regional, national and even international,” McCulloch said. “The Scouting program started in England in 1908 and in the United States in 1910. Today it is in 172 countries. This October, more than 2 million Scouts from around the world will join a weekend Jamboree On The Air or Jamboree On The Internet, connecting with other Scouts.”
To learn more, or to get involved in any of the program’s offerings, visit beascout.org. Locally, those interested may call the Yocona Area Council office in Tupelo at 662-842-2871.
The Baylor University study’s report, “Eagle Scouts: Merit Beyond the Badge,” by Sung Joon Jang, Byron R. Johnson and Young-Il Kim, is available free in PDF form at baylor.edu.