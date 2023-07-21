Browntop millet is simple to plant, easy to grow and naturally attractive to doves, ducks and geese, as well as many other varieties of wildlife. By planting and growing millet on site, those managing land for wingshooting opportunities this fall will allow themselves the most flexibility while keeping their field completely legal for hunting. Seeds grown on the scene can be mowed all at once or in stages, flooded or not and otherwise manipulated any way someone may choose.
Browntop millet is a leafy, annual grass that will grow roughly two to three feet tall. It matures in 50 to 60 days and produces excellent seed yields. Doves love these seeds, and preparing a field for a dove shoot in the fall by planting browntop millet in the summer is an excellent approach.
The maturity cycle means planting millet now to shoot over during the Labor Day Weekend dove opener is cutting it about as close as nature allows. If you’re interested in creating a field to attract migrating doves later in the year, and to draw ducks and geese to hunt during their seasons as well, there’s still ample time to plant during the weeks to come.
Even if your crop’s maturity lands somewhat past the opening dove day mark, browntop millet’s quick-growing nature means there’s far more than enough growing season left to set up your field for the rest of the fall.
Mississippi’s dove season is split into three segments which, this year, run from Sept. 2 through Oct. 15, Oct. 28 through Nov. 26 and Dec. 30 through Jan. 14. If your field’s maturity date means scheduling your family’s dove shoot later than the traditional opener, that may well be all for the best.
The vast majority of dove-shooting action takes place each year on Labor Day weekend. Competition to attract and hold birds falls off almost entirely afterward.
Timing a field for a second- or third-season dove shoot is one of the great hidden-in-plain-sight strategies available for hunters in Mississippi, and it’s one that commonly pays dividends far greater than could be realized on opening day.
Further, if your dove field is situated on a low-lying area that can be flooded, either deliberately or by natural happenstance, browntop millet is a wonderful forage that can be left standing for ducks and geese and legally hunted.
Practicing, preaching
Dove fields prepared any way other than by growing and mowing must be created “according to normal agricultural practices,” to quote official state guidelines.
Available online at mdwfp.com, a pamphlet entitled “Dove Field Preparation and Hunting Regulations in Mississippi” can be found by clicking on the “Wildlife & Hunting” tab, then by following the links for the agency’s dove program. The document lays out what specifics the term “normal agricultural practices” includes.
Most concisely, the rules say a field that’s been disked and harrowed or otherwise cleared or smoothed may be planted or sown once, evenly, and at a normal rate of seeding, and be legal for hunting. You can clean off a field, scatter wheat evenly over it once, then hunt over it. What you can’t do is scatter wheat over a field, then come back every couple weeks from late July until early September and add more wheat, then hunt over that. That specific practice is both highly effective and very illegal. People who get in trouble for hunting doves over bait get there via this route almost every time.
Fields that are home to grains that have been grown on the spot, however, may be mown and hunted legally on any schedule. Here, it’s perfectly legal to mow a few strips at a time over the course of several weeks to build and keep the interest of doves.
Corn, sunflowers, brown top millet, milo or anything else that’s been grown on the land can be cut when and how the land manager chooses. Adding more grain on top of the mowing to sweeten the deal, however, is not legal. Sowing bags of millet over the top of land from which millet was just cut is not a normal, agricultural practice.
Second, grains that are traditionally top sown in the fall may be sown over prepared ground or no-till drilled and that area will be legal to hunt. A legal dove field can be prepared with wheat sown over disked ground, as this is a normal planting practice.
The pamphlet in question says wheat can be planted “at a rate not greater than 90 pounds per acre,” and notes it must be spread evenly across the area, not piled or clumped.
Furthermore, the pamphlet says it can’t be sown with wheat every few days to keep the doves coming, as this is not a normal agricultural practice.
Additionally, grains that are not traditionally top sown, such as sunflowers or millet, may not be top sown to attract doves. According to the pamphlet, since these seeds are typically covered when they’re planted, sowing them on top of the ground now to attract doves would create an illegal field.
If you have any doubt about the potential legality of your hunting plans, please call the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks at 601-432-2400.
