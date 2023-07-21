millet inset

Browntop millet is relatively cheap to buy and easy to grow. In this area, it's one of the least demanding crops a land manager can plant for doves and other migrating game birds and expect to succeed.

Browntop millet is simple to plant, easy to grow and naturally attractive to doves, ducks and geese, as well as many other varieties of wildlife. By planting and growing millet on site, those managing land for wingshooting opportunities this fall will allow themselves the most flexibility while keeping their field completely legal for hunting. Seeds grown on the scene can be mowed all at once or in stages, flooded or not and otherwise manipulated any way someone may choose.

