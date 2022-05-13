The Boy rolled out of his sleeping bag and left his tent with great difficulty. Wiping sleep from his eyes, he flipped the lid off of his patrol’s cooking box and retrieved a frying pan. He clanged it onto the fish cooker I had brought for him to use, making no effort to be quiet.
I watched as he found the burner’s upwind side, then carefully lit it. He dropped a chunk of butter into the pan and waited for it to melt.
I had made him do as much food prep as possible in the kitchen at home the night before. Against his will, he had cracked and whisked a gallon of eggs. He’d cut butter into two-tablespoon-sized chunks. He’d sliced a tube of breakfast sausage into one-inch rounds. All of these he had put into appropriate containers, then onto ice in a chest we’d be taking.
He did all the work, but I inflicted the wisdom of my experience upon him. Cooking food that doesn’t require the use of any tool but a spatula to stir and a fork to eat is a treat camp cooks give themselves.
I knew there was something to be said for letting the Boy wait until he was at camp to do any of this. The only way to appreciate how much the advance prep helps is to do without it. Since innocent bystanders were expected to eat this food too, I decided he could enjoy the punishment of night-before laziness some other time.
The butter began to bubble and brown. The Boy retrieved the eggs from the ice chest and poured a third of the container into the pan. He used a spatula to stir and fold.
When the eggs were done, he put them into a foil pan and covered them to keep warm. He brushed the skillet out with a crumple of paper towel, added another chunk of butter and repeated the process twice more. By this time, one of his buddies had fried the patty sausage on a Coleman stove.
When the cooking noises and voices were joined by sausage grease heavy on the air, the rest of camp struggled to life and assembled to be fed.
The campers ranged in age from 11 to 16, and it was interesting to see how their attitudes broke along the line of experience. In the reverse of what you’d expect, the younger Scouts accepted servings as their due, while the older were very appreciative.
Some of the younger Scouts said they’d rather have bacon than sausage or asked if there were pancakes. The older Scouts ate without complaint. The Boy appeared surprised.
“They appreciate what you did because they’ve done it,” I told him. “Until you’ve cooked for yourself and others, you don’t think about how food comes to your plate.”
“When it gets to be their turn, I’ll make sure to ask the younger Scouts for things they didn’t cook,” he said.
“That’s not a good example,” I said. “Besides, you won’t need to. There’ll be another batch of little kids by then to do it for you.”
He absorbed this in silence.
“Aren’t you glad now you cracked the eggs at home?” I asked.
“Yes sir,” he said. “I’m surprised you didn’t let me wait and do it here.”
“I would have,” I said, reaching for a plate, “but I wanted you to enjoy the experience some, at least. Also, I enjoy not being poisoned.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.