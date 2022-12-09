We sat beside a campfire and listened to the boys, almost men, laugh, joke and stretch tales deep into the neighborhood of lie. Their joy made me happy. The yarns were just part of the scene.
The night had grown bitingly cold, even after the wind finally began to die. I wasn’t sure anyone would want to sit outside around a fire. As it turned out, there was nowhere else they’d rather be.
Through rising smoke shone lights from a
heaven that has looked down upon man since mankind first dreamed and looked upon it.
Camping for camping’s sake is a unique proposition, one sometimes hard to sell with words alone. There’s almost always a pretense required, even if it’s thin. Once the high hurdle of making ourselves go is crossed though, it’s an activity guaranteed to get a great deal of remembering done.
Patrick F. McManus, a legendary outdoor writer and humorist, said camping is a fine and pleasant misery, and I’ve not found a description yet to beat that one.
After the fact, it’s enjoyable to look back upon it. During the fact, it’s best for looking back upon other times much the same. With enough experience, any camping trip’s immediate misery can be downplayed by comparison to another.
That’s a handy exercise to practice because, with enough experience, any moment in life can have its immediate misery downplayed through comparison of hard paths walked before. The practice brings a warmth and comfort only suffering can let us enjoy. It’s easily found on a cold night, outside, around a fire.