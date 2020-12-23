ROCK HILL, S.C. • Growing up in the middle of the last century, Jim Casada built an abiding love for the land and the laughter of those who, with great difficulty, wrought a living from the territory now protected within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Before it was one of the nation’s most popular driving destinations, it was ancestral home to countless families who lived in close harmony with the land, a life both so challenging and endearing, in fact, it could not be lived there another way.
From the flavor of fresh springs that flowed from high hillsides, to the quality of light revealed in deep valleys come late afternoon, the place and the people were and, to some extent, remain, unique under the sun. For Casada, a past professor of history at Winthrop University and author of 17 books on life and the outdoors, the urgency to gather this power into print came to fruition in his recently-published memoir, “A Smoky Mountain Boyhood: Memories, Musing and More.”
In a sweeping sampling of mountain life and lore, Casada has compiled a wonderful treasure of interest to anyone who loves the outdoors, the Smoky Mountains, cool winter sunrises or warm summer days. Published by The University of Tennessee Press and available from the author at jimcasadaoutdoors.com, the book is one that was long in the making.
“Somewhere long ago, when I first started writing on the outdoors and escaped the bonds of academic constraints, I realized there was a lot in the land and the life that was vanishing,” Casada said. “Songwriter Ian Tyson wrote a song about the Western artist Charlie “Kid” Russell that had a refrain to the effect of, ‘gotta get it all down before it goes.’ That’s been my motivation.
“In my own inept way, I’ve tried to capture something of the folklore and the characters and the way of life from the time I was growing up. I knew it would someday all be gone.
“Writing this book has been in the back of my mind for at least three decades.”
The book gathers chapters on the traditions of the Appalachian highlands, on the changing of the seasons and of the milestones in the life of Casada and his friends, who grew up near Bryson City, N.C. From memories of his grandfather and the vanishing of the American chestnut to days spent alongside trout streams and in pursuit of rabbit-running hounds, Casada’s tales are a great visit with memories both familiar and shared.
“I had a very special relationship with one of my grandfathers in particular, and he’s provided me with an awful lot of fodder over the years,” Casada said. “I’ve always been an avid student and admirer of how things were done, and I’ve always been enamored of mountain folkways. The simple fact of how adeptly these people, my people, dealt with the environment where they lived and the lot into which they were cast in life has been amazing and inspiring to me, and the older I get, the more that proves to be the case.”
Practicing practicality
Casada’s recollections reach from the practical ways to everyday life to the flavorful joys of the provender that came to the table.
“I feel very strongly, much of what I experienced as a boy was widely the case in the rural South through the middle of the last century,” Casada said. “Hopefully, for anyone over the age of 50, these stories will resurrect a few warm memories and recollections.”
The land and the way of life certainly leave their mark on anyone passing through.
A culture alone
“There is a subculture in the Smokies that is its own special thing,” he said. “It’s a product of a lot of influences. I don’t know if most mountain people were born fighting, but they certainly were born feuding. I’ve known lots of old men who’d take the contrary view to any point just for the joy of arguing.”
That was a character Great Smoky Mountains National Park founders discovered in earnest when acquisition of the land was underway.
“In the long term, I’m convinced the establishment of the park was a good thing, because it saved a very special half million acres that otherwise would have looked like Gatlinburg,” Casada said, “but from the time of the creation of the park, and the expansion a few years later of Fontana Lake, which took in roughly another hundred thousand acres, it dramatically impacted local lives. They were hit with a triple-whammy when the park came in the late 20s and early 30s: People lost their land, generally not getting paid what they should have, though they were paid something. Then they put that money into banks that promptly failed when the Great Depression hit. Then the chestnuts all died from the blight. Just like that, for hundreds of families and thousands of people, the only life they’d ever known was gone forever.”
Not gone or forgotten
Though the way of life has gone, the spirit of the people remains, along with their memories and their character.
“Mountain folks are eccentric as all get out, and I hope in some small way I was able to convey the character of the people from a pocket of culture in a remote and isolated place who pretty much lived life according to their own dictates. The mountains I knew as a boy are not the mountains that are today, but some of those characteristics survive, and not only in old people. I take great heart from that.”
To learn more about the book or to place an order, visit www.jimcasadaoutdoors.com.