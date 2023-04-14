Rainy, spring days are the best for imagination, and little feeds imagination better than a browse through hunting and fishing gear. Before the advent of stores like Hunters Haven in Tupelo, that imagining had to be done by mail. When it came to stoking imagination to drive sales, perhaps no one ever sold the sizzle better than George Herter.
Herter created a mail-order sporting goods business in Waseca, Minn., and launched it hot on the heels of the Great Depression. By the time I came along in 1971, his business had passed its prime, but it was still a long way from gone.
A Herter’s catalog was the ultimate outdoor wish book. Tools and toys for every pursuit were there, described in language that would make J. Peterman copy read as modest and subdued, if not downright ashamed of the wares it described. Other gear might get you where you wanted to go but, by the time you’d purchased Herter’s top-of-the-line items, you felt like you’d already been.
Herter wrote all the copy for the catalogs himself, and each item was described in the sort of florid detail that would make P.T. Barnum proud.
None of the catalog’s items were merely satisfactory, they were, according to Herter, “World Famous,” “Patented,” “Special,” “made with infinite care by our most expert old craftsmen,” or, my personal favorite, “actually made far better than is necessary.”
What Herter pioneered was not the equipment itself, but the concept of a business that aggregated the full gamut of outdoor gear into one shopping experience - an experience made all-the-more memorable by Herter’s descriptions of each item on every page.
Herter’s business was a pioneer that thrived, in part, thanks to the principles of a different age. From the time Herter’s was launched and continuing through the 1960s, you could buy and ship virtually anything short of dynamite or anti-aircraft guns through the mail. Regular sporting firearms and ammunition of every shape, size and description were a major part of Herter’s business.
When that practice was curtailed by law in 1969, long before the advent of shipping services like UPS and FedEx, the company’s days were numbered.
Still, the company’s legend lives on. Cabela’s bought the rights to his company’s name and slogan in the early 1980s and now carries on part of his tradition, billing itself as “The World’s Foremost Outfitter.”
Along with outfitter, Herter and his ilk could add “dream weaver” to their job descriptions because, when the weather or the season or both are uncooperative, there’s many an adventure to be had sitting by the fire, thumbing through a catalog, outfitting adventures to spread across landscapes of the mind.