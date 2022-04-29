Growing big bass in a private pond depends on taking lots of bass out, fishery experts say.
Most people who manage private ponds do so with an eye toward growing big bass and providing good fishing. The key to both is making sure to harvest as well as release. Don Keller, co-founder of American Sportfish in Montgomery, Ala., has been assisting pond managers with this balance for decades.
“The total pounds of largemouth bass per acre in a pond is pretty consistent over time,” Keller says, “even if the size composition of the bass population changes. Therefore, you can have a high number of small bass or a smaller number of large bass.”
To optimize growth, Keller says the bass must be able to eat the largest baitfish they can reasonably manage.
“Eating food smaller than the optimum size is inefficient because the return on energy gained is smaller,” Keller said.
The bluegill and other baitfish have to be able to reproduce at a rate that lets them grow to a sufficient size before being eaten, a condition an overpopulation of small bass prevents. Keller says simply catching and keeping bass can be all the management necessary.
“Typically, the bottleneck occurs at bass lengths of 10 to 16 inches,” he said. “Largemouth bass within this size range are so abundant that they deplete prey needed for growth by larger bass.”
Largemouth bass reproduce at a tremendous rate. The best way to maintain balance is to transfer a healthy portion from pond to table every year.Targeting all bass 16 inches and under, Keller says most fishery professionals recommend removing about 30 pounds of bass per acre per year from a well-fertilized pond.
Pick and choose
“Selective harvest of the largemouth bass population, just like fertilizing or feeding, should be continued year after year,” Keller said. “The bass population, by nature, will continue to produce large numbers of small bass, which will be contrary to your goal of larger, quality bass.”
As the bass respond to the harvest, Keller says progressively larger fish will need to be removed to continue the program.
“If you started by removing fish less than 16 inches, after a few years you may want to move this up to 18 inches and under,” he said. “Quality bass management is best done through a combination of fertilization, feeding, stocking and more, but harvesting bass by angling to thin the population is one of the most effective and least expensive management practices out there to create quality bass fishing.”
Targeting bass depends especially on matching the forage they’re used to seeing. This is especially important when fishing ponds. You need to know if the bass where you’ll be are primarily eating shad, bream or crawfish.
As with any other manmade product intended to fool wild animals, bass lures must pass for a natural counterpart. If you’re fishing in a farm pond, you’ll want to use bluegill and crawfish colors. You’ll want crankbaits designed to run shallow.
The spectrum of colors offered within each individual pattern is tuned to mimic bream, shad or crawfish as closely as possible and still be seen. With those factors determined, the rest is common sense. Throw a crawfish color where crawfish would be. Throw shad colors where shad would be and bream colors where bream would be.”
On the fly
If catching and keeping small bass begins to lose its appeal, try fishing with a new method. Targeting largemouth bass with fly fishing gear is great fun and great practice.
Trout flies typically need to closely resemble a critter the fish are used to eating, and ideally one they’re actually eating that day. Bass aren’t nearly as particular. Almost any sort of topwater popper or shad-pattern streamer will work just fine. In fact, sometimes unusual and oversized flies can provoke lots of strikes when nothing else is getting their attention. The larger the fly, the harder it is to cast, though, so be prepared to work your way closer to your target fishing zone.
More important than a fly’s appearance is the speed at which it’s fished. Figuring out what the bass want requires experimentation. Casting is such a large part of fly fishing, it’s easy to feel like the job’s done once the fly is on the water. That’s not necessarily so.
As long as you’re using the line to cast the fly and not the other way around, you’re perfecting skills that will serve you well in any environment.
Take a tough line
Delicate tapered leaders designed for presenting trout flies can be fished for bass, but better results can be had in many cases with 10 or 12 pound flurocarbon. This alternative is more durable. It also avoids using up expensive leaders when they’re not needed.
You can fish for largemouth bass with any fly rod capable of putting line and fly into the water. That being said, if you have a choice or if you’re looking to buy a rod and learn the discipline by practicing on bass, a 5 weight rod is just about ideal. It’s strong enough to apply pressure to the fish without overdoing anything. It’ll also be the size you’ll most likely be using when you roam outside the Deep South and try out your newfound skills on other freshwater game.