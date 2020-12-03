The most attractive part of outdoor adventures may be the opportunity to make them up as we go along, deciding their size and scope on the fly. For those with outdoor enthusiasts on their Christmas list, the same holds true for potential presents. Anything relevant, large or small, will be appreciated, ensuring both the gift and the thought will count.
Hearing protection
Anyone who spends any time on the shooting range or in the duck blind will definitely appreciate a new or spare set of hearing protection. From rifles on a bench rest to shotguns at skeet, trap, five-stand and sporting clays, to a myriad of other hearing-impactful opportunities, a comfortable pair of sound-rated ear muffs is hard to beat.
Knife sharpener
For those tackling any blade-dulling task like skinning and butchering game, a hand-held, dishwasher-safe knife sharpener comes in very handy. From pocket and sheath knives made for the outdoors to pricier chefs’ knives that are never allowed to leave the house, every standard-ground edge needs touching up from time to time.
There aren’t many tasks that will dull a blade more quickly than skinning and butchering big game in the field. A knife sharpener makes a great addition to any hunting backpack for that very reason.
Portable heater
Heaters for the deer stand and the duck blind have been around for decades, but recent advances have made them more lightweight, reliable and affordable. Burning propane stored in separate, safe bottles, these heaters make a world of difference on a cold morning in the woods or on the water. They’re fueled using the 16-ounce bottles of propane that have become standard in the camping world and have therefore grown available cheaply and everywhere.
The heaters include a push-button-style electric start, a comfortable handle for carrying hot or cold, and are surprisingly wind-resistant when used in open-air environments.
Quality socks
Socks might be the most cliche’ Christmas gift ever, but good socks built for the outdoors are always welcome. Socks that include some percentage of wool in their construction and are made with hiking in mind make a big difference in the enjoyment of any foot-powered adventure.
Knives of any size that are made for managing wild game and tackling outdoor chores are always a good gift, and those with snap-out, replaceable blades are a special treat.
Razor-edged pocket knife
Such knives are made by a wide array of brands and in a great number of styles, but folding knives of this sort that can be safely carried in a pants pocket like a conventional pocket knife may be the handiest.
Trail camera
The trail camera category has become so full, there’s now an option for nearly every price point.
Inexpensive trail cameras were once hampered by slow triggers – deer walking past often walked out of frame before the shutter could be clicked, leaving the user with several frustrating photos of a deer’s hind foot. Technology has generally moved well past that, though.
The most advanced cameras now shoot video clips and transmit images to their owner’s cell phones, and even the most basic of models typically do a good and satisfactory job.
Spare batteries
Whether as a stocking-stuffer or a front-line gift, batteries for the toys outdoor enthusiasts use most are a great item. A simple check of the gear they carry on every trip afield will show what sizes are needed.
Practice ammunition
It can be hard to buy ammunition for a hunter to use in the field because they’ll likely prefer specific loads for any given quarry, but practice ammunition is nearly one-size-fits-all.
If they’re into the shotgun sports, all you’ll need to determine is their shotgun’s gauge. If they enjoy plinking with a .22, that ammunition is available once again. For a long time, there was a pronounced shortage of the rimfire rounds, but they’ve lately grown commonly-available again.
Mosquito solution
No gift guide could be complete without a nod to the Thermacell line of mosquito-repelling products. Anyone who spends any time outdoors in Mississippi doing anything would benefit greatly from these products.
Lightweight and portable, Thermacell products use a tiny, internal flame to heat a proprietary pad saturated with a mosquito-repelling solution. The resulting invisible, nearly-odorless sphere of protection keeps mosquitoes, black flies, gnats and other bugs away.
An array of Thermacell products cover both personal and wide-area, general use.