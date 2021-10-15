When mechanical broadheads sprang upon the scene, they did so in direct answer to a need caused by arrows launched at higher speeds from advancing compound bows. Further advancements in broadheads, and in the bows themselves through the decades since, have caused that need to be greatly diminished. Modern fixed position broadheads typically prove as reliably accurate as mechanicals, and offer quite a few advantages uniquely their own.
Mechanical broadheads, those that deploy their cutting edges only upon impact with a target or game animal, keep and have always kept a very low profile in flight. This is their chief advantage. Fixed position broadheads with wide, broad blades caused few aerodynamic problems when bow speeds were lower but, as average speeds began approaching 300 feet per second, the increased speed allowed broadheads launched from poorly-tuned bows to plane away from their target line.
Ideally, an arrow should follow a straight line from the point of full draw through release. It will do so along an arc, of course. That’s why it’s named “archery.” The broadhead should not fight with the fletchings or vanes for control of the aircraft, however. To launch an arrow properly, it’s important a bow’s cams, the shaped wheels at each end that provide leverage and let-off, roll in perfect synchronization, pushing an arrow across a rest that’s properly aligned. Properly tuned, most bows should shoot most broadheads accurately. If your bow is landing broadheads in your practice target somewhere significantly different from where your field points hit, it’s worth taking your bow to a professional bow shop for a tune up. There are a myriad of small adjustments that can be made once a bow’s tuning issues are diagnosed. Whether you tune your bow yourself or take it to a pro, it’s important to have your equipment tuned each season to make sure your gear is performing its best, no matter what sort of broadheads you choose.
Moving on up
Along with better bows more apt to be and remain in tune, advancements in technology have come to fixed position broadheads as well. Modern versions of this ancient tool are constructed with low profiles and a minimum of flat planes. They’re either easily resharpened or are built to have their cutting edges replaced.
Fixed blade broadheads are typically the stronger and more reliable options, simply because their solid construction allows for much better penetration.
While it’s never the intent to shoot through a larger bone, this margin for error a fixed blade broadhead provides is a good one to have in your quiver.
Fixed broadheads provide better penetration for a number of reasons, not the least of which is their smaller cutting diameter. While cutting the broadest-possible path through a game animal is desirable, not achieving a complete pass-through shot is not. Such a shot, even when the arrow is properly placed, makes blood trailing and recovering an animal much, much more difficult.
Mechanical broadheads convert some of the kinetic energy they might otherwise use for penetration to opening their blades, then the broad blade path creates that much more resistance from that point on. If you’ll be shooting a bow whose draw weight is on the lower end of the spectrum, say, 55 pounds or less, then you’ll absolutely want to avoid using a mechanical broadhead on game the size of deer or larger.
Special circumstances
There are excellent mechanical broadheads designed for deer. Using a bow of sufficient draw weight to all but guarantee a pass-through shot, there’s no reason such broadheads won’t perform as well as a fixed blade option. For overall toughness and hands-down dependability, the fixed blade options come out ahead almost every time. The debate is one for each hunter to answer for herself or himself, though. The only irresponsible option is to go to the woods with a bow you know to be out of tune. Otherwise, either style of broadhead for whitetail deer should be fine.
Times when mechanical heads are especially preferable do exist, however. For game such as turkeys, where the targeted vital area is especially small, a mechanical head’s extra inch or so of cutting radius becomes a much more magnified advantage.
Times when mechanical heads are all but prohibited exist as well. First, there are some states that do not allow mechanical heads to be used on big game, so it’s necessary to be sure of the laws that apply where you’ll be hunting. Beyond that, if you’ll be hunting from a ground blind with a shoot-through screen, a mechanical head is very likely to lead to heartbreak and disappointment.
One of mechanical broadheads’ most common points of failure is typically due to human error — that of a blade coming open in flight before impact. A quiver that uses pressure on each arrow’s business end to help hold it in place during storage and transport is very likely to jostle a blade or two loose. If its user does not inspect the head after it’s nocked and ready to fly, pushing dislodged blades back into their flight position, the jarring force of launch can easily cause one or more blades to come open as it leaves the bow. Flying with one or more blades out and the rest folded is all but guaranteed to have a dramatically bad impact on the flight path and point of impact. If you’ll be hunting with mechanicals, a hands-on inspection of the broadhead on the arrow you sit ready to send should be part of every hunt.
A number of hunting blinds come with shoot-through screens, however. Sending a mechanical broadhead through one of these is just asking for trouble.