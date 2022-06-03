Sometimes the best new lure to try is one that’s been a proven success for 50 years. The Beetle Spin’s broad appeal and ease of use make it a must-have for anglers of every age.
The Beetle Spin pairs a soft plastic bait and jig with a spinner blade. It uses a spring steel wire in a style known as a safety pin spinner because of its shape. The wire holds the bait’s spinning blade above the jig and soft plastic portion. It is tied to the line at the apex of its 90-degree angle and may be fished effectively in a wide variety of ways.
As hard baits go, the original Johnson Beetle Spin is extremely affordable. The pattern is now produced by Pure Fishing and is broadly available for around $2 each. It’s produced in sizes from 1/32 ounce to 1/4 ounce.
Like all baits involving soft plastics, the lure’s color is best selected based on water clarity. Natural colors should be used in clear water. Contrast and hues should become bolder as waters become muddier.
The Beetle Spin is a lightweight bit of tackle and is best fished with a spinning reel or a spin cast reel, also known as a closed-face spinning reel. Because of its weight, it works best with 4- to 8-pound test monofilament line, another factor favoring its great affordability.
The safety pin-style wire structure allows jig heads to be interchanged easily without tying on a new bait. This lets the angler adjust between sizes simply and quickly.
Bonus features
Mounting the spinning blade on a wire away from the jig and soft plastic allow the bait to produce more pronounced vibrations than it otherwise would. The arrangement is also a great bonus when fishing around brush and cover. The jig’s exposed hook allows for more successful hook sets, but the angled wire kicks the hook away from sticks and stumps that would certainly snag a bare jig alone.
The small bait appeals to quite a cross section of freshwater species. In Northeast Mississippi, it’s an effective solution for bass, bream and crappie.
Mass of bass
A Beetle Spin in the 1/4-ounce variety with a yellow and black tail is an excellent tool for catching bass anywhere, but particularly in ponds. Water clarities vary of course, but the pattern is typically a good choice. The yellow and black imitate the wasps and yellow jackets commonly found around pond levees, and the spinning blades’ flash imitates the minnows and small perch most ponds offer as bass food. The combination makes this pattern a go-to, especially for anglers interested in catching numbers.
Pond management experts typically advise owners to remove 30 pounds of bass per acre per year, targeting fish 16 inches and shorter to do so. This size marks the bottleneck most bass in crowded ponds hit. Bass will only grow as large as their food source will allow, so making a point to filet and bake or fry a fair quantity is important. Because of its non-specific nature, the Beetle Spin isn’t the typical choice for those chasing lunkers, but it’s great for collecting quantity. There’s no reason the biggest bass in the lake won’t hit the lure, either.
Crappie catcher
Active crappie like an active bait. When crappie are actively feeding, a Beetle Spin is hard to beat. Tune the size of the bait to the size of the fish. If you’re catching crappie that are too small to keep, switch to a larger Beetle Spin. Approach crappie with a variety of retrieves, including a retrieve just barely fast enough to make the spinner blade turn. Add in pauses and twitches until you hit on the pattern the crappie like that day, then focus on matching it.
Bream bringer
Use the smallest Beetle Spins to target bream. The 1/32-ounce variety is just the right size to provoke strikes from the bedded bluegills and redear. It can be difficult to retrieve slowly enough to get their attention, so consider working a slipcork into your Beetle Spin setup. Use a bead below a stop to choose the depth you want to target. Cast beyond the bream bed, then bump the floating combination back through the strike zone until you connect. As with crappie, vary the style of your retrieve until you hit on the combination that best gets their attention.