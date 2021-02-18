No Western movie would be complete without a scene featuring lever action rifles and, while they’re a throwback in many respects, there are a number of hunting scenarios in which they still truly shine today.
The classic look and feel of a lever action rifle is an important part of Americana, and it’s also a very useful and handy tool in a great many aspects in the field, beginning with the fact being left-handed or needing to shoot from the left side situationally is not a problem.
Any automatic or bolt action firearm can be fired from a left-handed setup, but the comfortability of their use is severely compromised. Bolt action rifles, particularly, are difficult to use if their configuration does not allow for the shooting hand to operate the bolt between shots. Lever action rifles, whether made to eject spent casings from the top or side, work just as well with either hand.
Flat sided simplicity
Lever action rifles have receiver profiles that are flat on both sides, which makes them ideal to use with a scabbard-style carrying case.
Whether on horseback, in an ATV or simply saddled yourself with a backpack scabbard, the smooth slide-in style case allows the user to keep the rifle handy at all times, and to readily bring it to hand. With no bolt handle to catch on the way in or out, the slip case fits literally like a glove.
Easily refilled
A tubular magazine is a style that, as the name suggests, mounts a spring-loaded tube through the rifle’s forearm parallel to and beneath the barrel. This arrangement was part of the original patent filed by Benjamin Tyler Henry, a gunsmith employed by Oliver Winchester who, in 1860, introduced the Henry rifle.
The tubular magazine, as well as the centrally-located hammer that is cocked by the rearward movement of the rifle’s action, have been used by the majority of lever action rifle creators ever since.
Loaded from a door on the receiver’s side, the spring compresses toward the muzzle and hands off fresh rounds to the rifle’s action one at a time as the lever is operated. Most tubular magazines for centerfire rifles hold up to four or five rounds. Unlike a bolt-action counterpart, whose magazine is typically loaded from the top with the bolt open, a tubular magazine can be easily topped up without taking the rifle out of readiness. It’s a handy feature in follow-up shot scenarios.
Alternately, the nature of a tubular magazine means the magazine has to be completely emptied to unload the rifle, since the rounds are fed sequentially into then out of the firing chamber before being ejected. Users of a bolt-action rifle can remove a live round from the firing chamber, load it back into the magazine, then press the loaded cartridges down as the bolt is being closed to safely take the rifle out of firing readiness without completely unloading the magazine, an option lever action rifle users must do without.
Light and handy
By their very nature, the lightweight construction of even the most heavily-built lever action rifles means they can be easily maneuvered into position with a single hand. They’re quick to point and a breeze to aim.
Lever action rifles of recent construction are typically sold with receivers prepared to mount a scope, either through a cantilever assembly, onto a Picatinny rail or through traditionally-drilled and tapped holes in the top of the receiver, but the chief advantages of a lever action rifle are hampered by such an addition. The quick-pointing, easy-aiming nature of iron sights is ideal for the hunting and shooting applications best suited for lever action rifles.
Much is often made of the typical accuracy of lever action rifles, but the fact is the value of the microscopic differences in bench rest precision are far over-stated. Lever action rifles are as accurate as the person using them.
The accuracy discussion is hampered by the usual omission of the point that lever action rifle trigger break points are sometimes heavier than those found in their bolt action counterparts. This, and not the engineering tolerances of the rifle or any other point of their assembly, is what generally accounts for any issues with accuracy. This is not, however, a problem in the majority of cases where a lever action rifle is best used anyway.
Applied during hours of full daylight, over iron sights at ranges of 150 yards and closer, a reasonably-crisp trigger is no hindrance.
Gaming the system
The line that more whitetail deer have been taken with a .30-30 rifle than any other caliber is both often repeated and likely true, though no firm statistics exist to support the claim. These rifles would have all had lever actions, no doubt, because the .30-30 was created by Winchester for the Winchester Model 1894 carbine and rifle, both lever-action offerings, and millions of these and other .30-30 rifles have been sold.
A lever action .30-30 is an excellent first rifle for a great many reasons and, in scenarios where shots will be taken at ranges of 150 yards and less, it remains a fine selection for whitetail. Its selection improves exponentially the shorter the range gets as well.
Inside 100 yards, its quick-pointing construction and iron sights are often easier for new hunters to aim under pressure and, at those distances, its ballistic performance is more than satisfactory for the task.
For whitetail hunting scenarios that place shooters in vast open spaces, or in others where the light-gathering optics of a scope are a key advantage, there are much better choices available.
For fast-moving game such as wild hogs, where shooting scenarios are often close, moving and involve multiple targets, there’s hardly a better choice of rifle that can be made than a lever action .30-30 with iron sights.
Affordable, accessible
The .30-30 and the .45-70, perhaps the two most commonly-found lever action rifle chamberings, occupy an interesting place in the centerfire world. Old and venerable, these loads have lasted well beyond a century. In a market where bigger, stronger, faster and flatter are all the rage, these calibers just keep plugging along. Because of how long they’ve been around, the opportunity to buy rifles chambered for them, either new or used, can put buyers in business at a broad range of price points.
Firearms should be handled carefully and respectfully and should always be cleaned and cared for after use, but the affordable nature of the typical lever action rifle means the dings and scratches acquired through a life lived outdoors add character rather than detract from resale value.
Ammo options
With very few exceptions, lever-action rifles are fed through spring-loaded, tubular magazines, meaning live ammunition sits nose-to-tail down the length of the rifle. Because of this, most ammunition loaded with pointed or ballistic-tipped bullets cannot be safely used, since the sharp point of one bullet would rest against the primer of the cartridge ahead. There are countless rounded- and flat-nosed bullets that work just fine, and Hornady’s LEVERevolution loads go another step beyond, chambering bullets topped with soft ballistic tips, tips sharp enough to achieve the best in ballistic performance but too soft to risk denting the primer of the cartridge ahead in the magazine.
Hornady’s loads built with lever action rifles in mind achieve a real breakthrough and are well worth a try for any lever gun devotee.