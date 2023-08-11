A first-class experience for attendees of the Boy Scout Clay Classic can help fund life-changing experiences for campers later on. That’s the goal of an event entering its 29th edition next Friday and Saturday.
The first shots of the fall calendar ring out on the grounds of Camp Yocona Aug. 18 and 19 as the Boy Scout Clay Classic, Corporate Shoot and Elite Eagle sporting clay competition events take place. The yearly three-part shooting event helps support the Natchez Trace Council of the Boy Scouts of America and is an important opportunity for fun and fellowship, and for business networking as well.
The event is open to individuals, groups of casual friends and corporate teams. It raises net proceeds of nearly $40,000 each year. That goes to fund scout camp scholarships, which pay summer camp fees for youngsters who otherwise might not be able to afford to attend.
The event is hosted by the Natchez Trace Council, which covers 22 counties in Northeast Mississippi and serves the scouts of 1,200 families. The Natchez Trace Council covers Northeast Mississippi and now includes Oktibbeha, Clay and Lowndes Counties, among others.
“We’ll be reaching more people this year, and we’re expecting teams from Starkville, West Point and Columbus as well,” said Owen McCullouch, council scout executive.
McCullouch said a complimentary event is in the works for the spring, set to be held at Camp Seminole near Starkville. It will follow the model the current event’s founders have developed over the years. More than two decades ago, the first Clay Classic drew two dozen shooters and raised $1,500. In recent years, the event has regularly drawn more than 200 shooters and raises net funds of nearly $40,000 each year.
This year’s Boy Scout Clay Classic events will be held Aug. 18 and 19 on the grounds of Camp Yocona, located south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford, at 878 Boy Scout Road in Randolph. Shooters may learn more and sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 662-842-2871.
As participation has increased, its demographics have broadened, and competitive categories have been expanded to reflect and welcome the growth. Recently-added features include a category for female shooters and recognition of the top female shooter overall. Other innovations include a Friday-morning flight for corporate contenders, the Corporate Shoot, for those who prefer to gather with business guests on a weekday.
“One popular addition has been the ‘Pulligan,’” McCullouch said.
The term is drawn from the golfing term “Mulligan” and is a do-over on any given shot.
“Pulligans are priced at one for $5 and five for $20, with a hard limit of five,” he said.
The event, which is competitive, is congenial and fun as well.
“I think you really see the sprit of Scouting at the Clay Classic,” McCullouch said. “Even though it’s a competition, everyone wants to see everyone else shoot well. The event is wholesome, everyone is helpful, and it’s a fun and safe shoot for everyone involved.”
The event is a key part of the local scouting year, both from a financial standpoint, and from the connection it creates and strengthens between Scouting and those who support its ideals.
“Scouting shapes boys and helps them become fine young men,” Robert Magers, of Tupelo, says. He’s been involved with the event’s organization for many years. “Important qualities are taught and leadership opportunities are offered in a wholesome environment through Scouting, and at Camp Yocona in particular, that I don’t think you can find anywhere else.”
“People just keep coming to the table and the Classic just keeps growing,” said Greg Burks, of Tupelo, one of the event’s founders. “It’s really been the sort of thing that people come out and see once as participants or sponsors and just really fall in love with.”
“I have a friend I grew up with from the time we were two years old,” Magers said. “He lives in Jackson now, but he takes vacation time every year to come up and help with this event because it’s so much fun.”
The competition is actually three separate events in one. The Elite Eagle is a 60-target, two-shooter competition that comes with ammunition supplied and a lunch afterward. The Elite Eagle event will be held on Friday afternoon, which this year is Aug. 18, commencing at 1 p.m. Elite Eagle entry fees are $350 per two-shooter team.
The Clay Classic and Corporate Shoot welcome individual shooters or four-shooter teams, who use their own ammunition in a 100-target match. There, the entry fee is $125 per individual shooter or $700 per corporate team. In the past, the Clay Classic has been spread across two flights on the Saturday of the event. As in the past few years, however, corporate teams may now choose to take part in the Corporate Shoot on Friday morning or in the Clay Classic Saturday morning, Aug. 19. On both days, shooting starts at 9 a.m.
“As we’ve grown the event, we’ve tried to make sure we were always providing a top quality experience,” Magers said, “from the challenges and rewards of the course to the camaraderie of the event itself.”
A wide variety of sponsorship packages are available, offering combinations of entries and advertising. Call 662-842-2871 for more.
