turkey seat

Comfortable hunters sit still longer, maybe the single most effective key to turkey hunting success. After having turkeys to hunt, that is.

 Kevin Tate Daily Journal

The single most important element of any camouflaged setup is the simple ability to sit still. Clothing designed to help a hunter break up his outline or blend in her appearance adds a great deal to stealth and concealment, but the best clothing patterns in the world won’t work if the person wearing them is squirming around. 

