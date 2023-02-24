WEST POINT — Recognizing more than two decades of successful quail habitat restoration work at Prairie Wildlife, last week Quail Forever named Jimmy Bryan, of Clay County, its 2022/2023 Farmer of the Year with an award co-sponsored by the group and the John Deere company.
Since the turn of the century, Bryan has been working in partnership with university researchers and professional field biologists to return much of his cattle and row crop land to its original native state, one that once lived in harmony with wild quail.
“At one time we did nothing for quail,” Bryan said. “It was a natural habitat and the birds were here, and they co-existed with our farming practices in those days. We came in and started planting fescue and Bermuda grass for year round grazing, then we started fence row to fence row farming and you woke up one day and it was clear why we didn’t have birds - they had nowhere to live.”
Bryan reached out to Dr. Wes Burger, dean of the college of forest resources at Mississippi State University. Burger met Bryan at the latter’s property in Clay County for a tour.
“I spent a day with Dr. Burger, and he told me all we needed to do,” Bryan said. “I said, ‘Wes, you’re telling me I need to make this place look like it did in the ‘50s.’ He said, ‘You’re exactly right.’”
Bryan and his team at Prairie Wildlife began restoring quail nesting cover and quail brood cover while also addressing the land’s erosion issues.
“I’d started a little of the riparian work on the creek before that,” Bryan said, “but after talking to Dr. Burger I accelerated that. Year after year, I pulled more land out of production and put it into conservation.”
“What we did for the next 25 years was systematically move across the property addressing the resource concerns,” Burger said.
“You don’t find many landowners willing to sacrifice part of production to create wildlife-friendly situations,” said Dr. Mark McConnell, with the college of forest resources at Mississippi State University.
“We’ve been friends with Quail Forever for a long time. They’re the only organization doing significant work for wild quail. They’ve hired a lot of biologists to work with Natural Resource Conservation Service offices to help clients in the field. We’ve held two bobwhite bootcamps here with new biologists to bring them up to speed.
“We didn’t do any of it to win any kind of award. We just latched onto somebody we thought was doing the right thing.”
“John Deere has partnered with Quail Forever to recognize the Farmer of the Year because we believe in the mission of Quail Forever,” said Jason Tucker, manager, US sales western region for John Deere. “We also believe, with John Deere technology and scientific farming practices, farming can be both economically and environmentally friendly. Jimmy Bryan’s willingness to adapt and adopt new methods of scientific farming and research has played a pivotal role in his success at managing his property for quail.”
To learn more about Prairie Wildlife, visit prairiewildlife.com.
