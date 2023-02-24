Clay County duck hunting art

Scenes like this once were common on winter days throughout the Deep South. Work being done in Clay County is helping make it so again.

 The Confluence Group

WEST POINT — Recognizing more than two decades of successful quail habitat restoration work at Prairie Wildlife, last week Quail Forever named Jimmy Bryan, of Clay County, its 2022/2023 Farmer of the Year with an award co-sponsored by the group and the John Deere company.

