If all the bass in your favorite waters haven’t reached their summertime pattern yet, they’re surely only days away, which means plumbing the depths for the biggest bites. That can be done carefully with a Carolina rig and a worm but, for hard-hitting, fast-fishing action, it usually means deep-running crankbaits all the way. In any case, no matter what your preference, a good crankbait set up is a critical component of any bass angler’s kit.
“You’ve got to have it in your boat,” Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle, in Tupelo, said. “It’s just a staple you’ve got to have.”
The ideal crankbait fishing setup includes a rod, reel and line • each tuned to the task.
To allow the lure to spend the maximum amount of time per cast in the deep zone with the fish, the first key for a crankbait setup is to allow its user to cast as far as humanly possible. Throwing for distance comes into play because the farther the lure can be cast, the more time it will be able to spend in the deep zone with the fish. The transit from the water’s surface to the lure’s maximum depth takes up a certain amount of distance and, at some point in the retrieve, the proximity to the rod and reel begins pulling the lure back up. What remains in between needs to occur where the fish are.
Parabolic whip
“Be sure you’re able to throw well past the cover you’re fishing,” Coleman said, “otherwise the dive of the lure will miss the area with the fish. You want a long, medium-heavy cranking rod, one made just for crankbaits.” He recommends a rod in the seven-foot, 11-inch range, again stressing it should have a softer action tuned for crankbaits for best results.
“You want to be able to get that parabolic whip into your cast to get as much distance as possible,” he said.
The ideal line should be strong enough to fight bass in deep cover, light enough to provide good feel and thin enough to offer minimal resistance to water, allowing the bait to dive.
“We use 12-pound-test fluorocarbon line,” he said. “It has the same diameter of 10-pound-test monofilament line.” The extra strength comes in handy and the narrower diameter helps the bait get down where it needs to go.
Gear it down
Next, a lower gear-ratio reel helps the user crank the bait down. Many baitcast reels have gear ratios in the 7.3:1 to 8:1 range for fast retrieves, but dredging big crank- baits along with these is unnecessarily tiring.
The number before the colon indicates how many rotations the reel’s spool will make for each complete turn of the handle, and pulling a big crankbait at depth with these is like taking a steep hill in high gear in a car. A lower gear ratio reel, something in the 5.1:1 or 5.4:1 zone, Coleman says, is ideal for crankbaits.
“Some guys use the old, old reels with a 3.1:1 or 3.4:1 ratio,” Coleman said, “but that’s unusual.”
Next, lure color should be tuned to the water’s clarity, Coleman said, leaning toward natural, shad colors on clear days and chartreuse hues in cloudy water or on cloudy, overcast days.
Finally, Coleman recommends a lure retriever with chains as a solid investment.
Saving the money
“If your bait’s not crashing into something, you’re not catching fish,” he said, a scenario that will result in deep hang-ups. “If the lure retriever gets one crankbait back, you’ve paid for it. They work, and can be worth their weight in gold.”
Lure retrievers work by sliding down a taut fishing line that connect a frustrated angler with a snagged lure. The lure retriever, connected to the fisherman’s other hand by a thicker rope of its own, slides down the taut line and, ideally, tangles itself into the lure’s treble hooks, allowing retriever, lure and all to be then yanked free courtesy the retriever’s thicker rope.
Pondering options
If most of your fishing efforts are focused on smaller bodies of water, there are still plenty of good diving crankbait options available and excellent to use. Shallow-running cranksbaits of both the square-billed and lipless variety are excellent for pond fishing. A square-billed bait in a crawfish pattern or a Rat-L-Trap in a bass or bream pattern can often be just the thing to get fishing action stirred up in smaller places.
Bass eat when they’re hungry, of course, but they’ll also strike out of instinct as well. Flashy, loud baits can provoke strikes from their predatory nature and catch fish that otherwise weren’t in the mood to eat. Crankbaits are especially adept at this.
If you are targeting ponds, lean toward bait patterns the local bass are most commonly familiar with seeing. Crankbaits in bream and sunfish patterns, as well as frog and crawfish patterns, are excellent options. Don’t miss out on the topwater action found at ponds very early and late in the day, but don’t be afraid to work crankbaits all the rest of the day long.
n the midst of summer, when the big lake bass are as finicky as they are deep, small streams and out-of-the-way ponds can be just the ticket for finding fast action.
A small, lightweight craft eased along a stream or floated into a hidden watershed hole can lead to some of the most productive and relaxing fishing anywhere to be found.