Crappie in local waters have been steadily tracking shallower since late February and, along the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway at least, have been holding steadily around cover at spawning depth in three feet of water for more than two weeks. For Brad Naden, of Fulton, locating what many consider the freshwater fish with the best flavor is a passion and a favored hobby, and there’s no time better than now to fill a freezer.
“I’ve been catching mine about three feet deep in the grass you find in the Waterway shallows, right along the rocks,” Naden said.
Crappie fishermen typically fall strictly into the camp of live bait with minnows, or artificial bait with soft plastic jigs. Naden says he’s firmly in the convenient camp of soft plastics.
“I might fish with minnows once or twice a year,” he said, “but generally I can catch just as many with jigs as I can with minnows, and without all the hassle.”
Skipping a side run to a bait shop, Naden can leave his house and be in the water in 10 minutes rather than 30 or 40, a strong inducement to commit to the soft plastics’ convenience.
Depending on soft plastics rather than live bait is as much mental as anything else. Jig fishing would appear to depend upon the fisherman for technique and presentation, whereas live bait, being alive, can be expected to present itself. Modern soft plastics engineered for crappie can all but eliminate that necessity, though. Baits like the Bobby Garland line of crappie jigs are ideally suited for the task. What’s more, unlike minnows, they’re customizable to the water clarity at hand, a distinct advantage along the Waterway in particular, where the difference between clear water and cloudy is a matter of degree.
Geared for success
Naden fishes a B’n’M 11-foot Sam Heaton Supersensitive Jig Rod. In terminal tackle, he favors a straight-forward approach with no float, working the jig manually to the preferred target depth.
Because of big recent rains, both here and upstream, Pickwick and all of the connected Tenn-Tom Waterway lakes have been spilling water, which has led to a great deal of inconsistency in finding fish, crappie in particular. As that stabilizes and the weather begins gradually but inevitably to warm, the crappie will return to the shallows to spawn.
No matter where the crappie are found, crappie are apt to remain shallow as long as water temperatures allow. As long as the water they’re in stays 55 to 60 degrees wherever they are, they may not leave for months. Crappie love cool water. Once water temperatures hit 70 to 75 degrees, they’ll pull back down into the deeper areas.
Color coordinated
As the color of the water moves from clear to stained, bait selections should become more colorful as well. In clear water, shad-like colors will do best: whites, light blues, pale pinks, pale blues, jigs with very little color to them, pale pearls or even clear. In water whose color is at the other extreme, spinners and jigs that are black and chartreuse, black and pink, dark predominate.
Bobby Garland crappie bait colors Naden says have done well for him lately include the Cajun Cricket, the Blue Grass and the Lights Out.