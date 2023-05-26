A dirt road that was sometimes mud wound its way between low, rolling hills. The Boy followed it, driving carefully because he was alone and his truck only had two-wheel drive. He smiled at the thought of how the Old Man had taught him to do it. Still, he knew he would smile more when the surface became pavement again.
“People get spoiled by four-wheel drive,” the Old Man had said long ago. “If you know what you’re doing, you usually won’t need it anyway.”
The Old Man walked him through the techniques for such adventures. He showed the Boy how to stay on the high spots, drive where there’s grass, and hit soft places with a little momentum to avoid spinning tires in the first place.
“The main technique to not getting stuck is not being afraid to get out and walk before you get stuck,” the Old Man said.
The two were exploring a mixed stand of hardwood and pine in DeKalb County at the time, and the moment to get out and walk was, no doubt, drawing near. Sweetgum limbs rubbed both sides of the cab as they
puttered along.
“Folks come in here spinning tires in four wheel drive and make a mess where it wasn’t necessary,” the Old Man complained. “Then nobody can get up and down the road, four wheel drive or not.”
They hadn’t encountered any such loblolly yet, but the road sloped steadily downhill and the Boy thought a showstopper was sure to turn up soon. Around the next curve, they found it — a melee of rutted puddles 50 yards long and edge to edge. Big pines bracketed the mess so there was no going around.
The Boy backed the truck up the hill to one side, whipped the steering wheel around and executed a nice three-point turn, then edged far enough out of the road to let a cautious driver slide by.
He cut the ignition and they got out. The Boy put the keys on top of the left front tire, then he and the Old Man approached the puddle and began picking their way past it on foot.
“Maybe I could do some magazine stories about how to drive in the mud someday,” the Boy said. “Some folks probably don’t have good instruction on it.”
“Good luck with that,” the Old Man said. “It might work for some folks, but the guys who make messes like this do it because they want to. How it affects other folks doesn’t concern them.”
“Maybe they just haven’t thought of it that way,” the Boy said.
“You can explain it for them,” the Old Man said. “but you can’t understand it for them.
“You’re better off writing about why everyone needs four wheel drive.”