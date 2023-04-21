Sunshine may be the Earth’s best medicine. It soaked the landscape, where it warmed the Boy’s face and gladdened his heart. It also eased his mind. He’d always been prone to depressions, but it was hard to be very glum on a sunny day.
Life, he’d come to know, was a disorganized mess. His physics professors had said nature tends toward entropy, and he’d found that evidently true at all levels.
Still, blue spells were an unwelcome nuisance. While the sun didn’t exactly wash them away, it would put them on pause for a while.
He shook a cricket out of his screen bottle and threaded a hook through its seat. Then he pitched hook, split shot and cork at what he judged to be the edge of the bream bed he’d found. Along with sunshine putting a blue mood on pause, he’d found true the maxim that it’s impossible to be worried while a fish is on your line. Bream fishing excels at exploiting this.
A small plane cruised over, flying low. Strobes at the tip of either wing alternated flashes. It said across the wind, its tail far to the right of its line of travel.
Pretty days were a blessing. Especially those arriving before the weather got hot. A cool, pleasant breeze moved the trees and drove a steady ripple across the water. An earthy whiff wafted on the air.
There’s been no rain to speak of for more than a week, so the water was what, in Mississippi at least, passed for clear. Leaf litter and topsoil kept most rivers and lakes tinted a hue at least somewhat approaching tea, but the water under his boat was plenty clear for crappie and bass, not to mention the bream now near at hand.
His mind wandered to the West, reminding him water in the Rockies is a different kind of clear. Washing across little softer than stone, rivers stayed so clear as to defy most estimations of depth. It’s hard to judge how deep water that’s clear as air might really be. Clearer than air, in fact, during forest fire season. Any creek bottom might be 10 inches or 10 feet below the surface, occasioning many a shocking plunge.
His rod bent and pulled him back to the present. The bream he was pulling in were taller than his hand was wide — just right for filets. He threaded on another cricket and cast again.
As he sat, a particularly big bream gave a thrash in the box. He looked down. The box sat on blue marine carpet that had been underfoot on a thousand hot trotline days. It had outlasted all of his Old Men, though not the lessons he’d learned. They taught without lecturing, and he’d learned through a process something like osmosis. In time, he thought, he had soaked up quite a lot. Not the least important being the lesson at hand — it’s hard to be very glum on a sunny day, or much worried with a fish on the line.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
