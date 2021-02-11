While trapping is recognized as the leading method for effectively controlling wild hog populations, the chance to take part in a porcine hot pursuit amid the timber-ringing barks and bays of well-trained dogs is a great and grand experience not to be missed.
Perfected in the 1950s and bred specifically for the task of coursing game in the Southern woods, representatives of the Black Mouth Cur breed are ideally suited to split time as friendly family dogs and formidable pursuers of four-legged quarry. They thrive on the exercise and excitement found running after wild hogs, whether located singularly or in sounders of 12 to 20 or more. Hogs can also be run with hounds or any other coursing dogs trained for the task.
Jumped and pursued by dogs, wild hogs can be intercepted by hunters standing at intervals along fire breaks or logging roads. Brought to bay, hogs can also be dispatched singularly by hunters approaching on foot in much closer quarters. For those dedicated to the chase, there’s nothing quite like taking part in the pursuit.
During the course of Mississippi’s long deer season, hogs are often encountered in greenfields, near corn feeders, in oak flats and in many other habitats common to whitetails. Classified as an invasive species, hogs may be hunted year round, day or night and harvested without limit. Once the whitetail season is over, many landowners are more than willing to welcome hog dogs and their handlers for a visit.
Maintaining a huntable population of hogs is hardly a concern. Rather, just the opposite is the worry. Keeping the habitat in which they’re found from being completely overwhelmed and wiped out by their impact is much more pressing.
Because of the complete impossibility of reliably keeping wild hogs inside a fenced enclosure, transporting live wild hogs is illegal in Mississippi. The idea of catching piglets to bring home and raise for meat or for future hunting opportunities is not new. In fact, it’s likely to blame for much of the current scourge of wild hogs now on the loose. Therefore, any wild hogs captured in a trap should be dispatched on the spot.
Numbers on the rise
Populations of wild pigs in every shape, size and color are quickly on the rise across Mississippi, and an aggressive control program undertaken one property at a time appears to be the only recourse. According to the Mississippi State University Agricultural Extension Service, in 1988 there were populations of wild hogs present in only 23 of Mississippi’s counties. Today, they’re in all 82, and their numbers are everywhere on the rise. Estimates of the agricultural damage they wreak runs into the billions nationally, but what is certain is the fact there’s nothing positive about allowing their populations to grow.
These opportunistic omnivores are hardy, effectively have no predators other than man, reproduce quickly and wreak havoc on any habitat they occupy. Agriculture officials say a permanent solution that gets rid of wild hogs anywhere once and for all is unlikely ever to be found, which means continuous population control is the way to go.
Effective strategies
According to studies and hunter surveys quoted in the extension service’s content online, in any given group of wild hogs, between eight and 50 percent of the group’s population will be removed through regular hunting methods in the course of a year, with a 20 percent removal rate being the norm in most areas. Considering the frequency and size of new litters of wild pigs, officials calculate a 60 percent removal rate to be the bare minimum to keep any group’s population from expanding — a tall order for regular hunting methods to fill.
Trapping, therefore, is a necessary component of any land management plan.
Billy Higginbotham, with the Texas Agrilife Extension Service, says the trapping of wild hogs is a process, not an event. Trappers should first use trail cameras to determine the number of pigs in the group so a trap of a size large enough to capture the whole sounder at once can be built.
Pigs are smart enough to learn from man’s failed attempts to eliminate them. A pig that’s seen another pig trapped without being trapped himself is very unlikely ever to be trappable. Those pigs must be hunted instead.
Meanwhile trap placement, Higginbotham says, is an art in itself. While the temptation is to place the trap in the exact area where hog damage is occurring, he says better success can be found by first backtracking the hogs to see where they may be hanging out during the day, typically an area of heavy cover near water, then place the trap upwind of their travel route from cover to feed. This way, the prevailing wind will carry the scent of the bait to the hogs in route and be more likely to attract the entire group.
While hunting alone is not an effective method of control, it complements a trapping program very well. Pursuing trap-shy hogs that dwell alone, or others with the experience to lead their sounders away from traditional control measures, hogs too smart to otherwise catch are only apt to be eliminated through aggressive hunting pressure.
For more information about wild hogs and to see what you can do, go online to wildpiginfo.msstate.edu.