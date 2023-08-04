The boy stood smiling at several newly-minted boxes of shotgun shells, then stacked them inside the bottom of a 5-gallon bucket. Dove season was set to open the next weekend, but getting ready well in advance was one of the Boy’s specialties, provided the thing being anticipated was something he wanted to do.

Newsletters

Kevin is the weekend edition editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at kevin.tate@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you