The boy stood smiling at several newly-minted boxes of shotgun shells, then stacked them inside the bottom of a 5-gallon bucket. Dove season was set to open the next weekend, but getting ready well in advance was one of the Boy’s specialties, provided the thing being anticipated was something he wanted to do.
“It’s fall for sure, now,” he said, which made the Old Man grin.
“Actually, fall doesn’t start until late in September,” the Old Man said. “Do they not teach you that in school?”
“By the time we’re in school, it’s not summer anymore,” the Boy said, “at least not in my book. Why would summer not begin when you get out of school, then end when you have to go back? Does this have something to do with the Greeks and equinoxes and such?”
“In fact, it does,” the Old Man said, preparing to return to one of his favorite subjects.
The Boy rolled his eyes. The Old Man declined to notice.
“Remember, there wasn’t much to do at night in those days, so the Greeks looked up at the stars and figured out important signs and portents, like when the water would be poisonous and when it would be a good time to go off to war,” the Old Man said. “When the star Sirius was seen in the sky rising at the same time as the sun, they thought the combined heat from the sun and Sirius was responsible for making those days the hottest of the year, which they were. Sirius, being Orion’s hunting dog, led them to call the time “the dog days,” though I guess they called them something in Greek which I won’t try to pronounce.”
“Thank you,” the Boy said, as he had heard quite enough pronouncements already for one afternoon.
“While they were at it, they figured out when the sun would be highest and lowest in the sky and such, then they plugged the seasons in to fit around them,” the Old Man said.
“This sounds like you’re making it up,” the Boy said.
“Somebody had to make it up,” the Old Man said. “The planet didn’t come with instructions printed on it, so somebody had to take some initiative. Who’s to say what’s official? But this is more or less accurate. Sometimes more, sometimes less.”
“That sounds like an odd way to do things,” the Boy said. “I guess it kept them entertained.”
He filled the bucket nearly full with boxes of shells. Due to the boxes being square and the bucket being round, there was a lot of leftover space in between.
“Don’t you want to leave some room to carry a Coke or a bottle of water?” the Old Man asked.
“Oh no,” the Boy said. “I’ll have a limit and be back at the house before I get thirsty. The extra shells are just in case, so I don’t run out.”
“That reminds me,” the Old Man said, rolling his eyes, “I think Greek heritage may run in your side of the family.”
