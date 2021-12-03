The Boy loved hunting and dreamed of travel. The idea of ducks coasting down from far northern latitudes to creek bottom sloughs near his home brought the two together in a way that sparked his imagination like nothing else.
He had a globe he’d been given for his birthday the year he was in third grade. Several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa had changed names a time or two since then, but all the mountains and the valleys and the rivers were the same. He spun the world left to right and let his fingers brush its contours going by. He stopped it on North America and found Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, then opened a copy of “National Geographic” on the Arctic and looked at potholes that dotted the northern prairie plain. The constant gabble of nesting ducks and geese was easy to imagine.
It was easy, too, to see the weeks of airborne travel, always just ahead of the ice, that would bring the brightly-feathered birds down from the top of the world. He followed them across the Great Lakes and down the Mississippi. They rested and fed in a Midwest flooded by fall’s seasonal rain. They paused in Arkansas’s rice paddies and flooded green timber. They flew over fields of harvested grain. They rested on big waters and back byways. Their travel mirrored the land below, making a giant, living river in the sky. Dense along the main river, their numbers thinned east and west. In the Mississippi hills they roosted in hardwood sloughs where creeks backed up between hills with twists and squiggles.
Some of these he would find, a few he would bring home, most would push on to the Gulf of Mexico for the duration, until April saw them reverse course and head back to their northerly home.
Perhaps the greatest magic of the outdoors is how it appeals to each of us in very similar yet different ways.
It was a magic that appealed to him, the cold, gray-skied rain spoke to him, the mud and its difficulties drew him. The birds were the travelers, the excuse to subject himself to the suffering, but the suffering on its own was magical too. The most memorable hunts would lie where misery and migration intersect.
That, too, was part of what made hunting an adventure in magic. Anticipation could always be a large part of the joy.