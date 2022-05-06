The Boy found an empty bucket, flipped it over and used it for a step. It helped him reach into the depths of the little building’s top shelf.
Everyone referred to the old storage room as “the smokehouse,” though the only thing smoking in it now was the Old Man. The farm was generations old, though, so the Boy assumed it had once been used to hang, cure and smoke meat.
What the smokehouse lacked in size, it more than made up for in dubious treasures. They were treasures, at least, in the eyes of a boy of 12.
The building was a storage spot for garden tools, but it also held countless curios and relics as the Boy saw them.
Reaching toward the building’s darkest corner, his fingers closed around a heavy, smooth-ish block of wood. He dragged it out and was surprised to see a battered duck decoy someone had carved.
Carved, he thought, examining the decoy further, was too fine a word. Whittled, maybe.
“Who duck hunted with this?” he asked, showing it to the Old Man, who smiled.
“I did, when I was a boy," the Old Man said.
“Did y’all go over to the Delta, or where did you hunt?” the Boy asked.
“No, just on the ponds here,” the Old Man said. “A few ducks still come through here in the fall now. There are usually wood ducks that live here, but gadwall and even a few mallards come through.”
“Did y’all have a blind and everything?” the Boy asked.
“Well, no,” the Old Man said, “we didn’t take that much trouble. It’s a small pond and the most you’d get in a morning’s hunt was usually just one or two volleys. I’d slip out there before sunrise and cover up in brush. I had two or three decoys, just to try to pull the ducks to my side of the pond. The hunts weren’t anything like what you read about in the magazines, but they weren’t much trouble either. I enjoyed it.
“After the sun was up, I’d leave the pond and go down in the creek bottom. Walking between bends in the creek, you could slip along and jump shoot a few ducks that way, too. Now that was a good bit of trouble, because the mud would ball up around your feet. Pretty soon, it would feel like each one weighed 50 pounds.”
The Old Man smiled and his gaze drifted away.
“That seems like a lot of trouble for a duck,” the Boy said, and the Old Man laughed.
“There aren’t many ways to hunt a duck that aren’t considerable trouble,” the Old Man said, “but the trouble is what makes it memorable. I remember a lot about the hunts because I remember the trouble. Remembering that lets me remember all the rest with it.”
“This winter, I might try hunting the pond like you talked about,” the Boy said. “Maybe I can find some trouble to go with it so I’ll remember.”
The Old Man laughed again.
“If you take up duck hunting, you won’t have to look very hard for some trouble,” the Old Man said. “Trouble pretty much comes with it all the way.”
