Bringing young people to the duck hunting obsession and helping them grow into it as a lifelong pursuit has been a hallmark of the Tombigbee River Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. The group will hold its annual banquet Friday, Dec. 9, in Tupelo. To buy tickets, go to www.ducks.org and click the “Events” tab. Walker Tate, left, and Jake Milstead, both of Tupelo, enjoyed a hunt  in Mississippi on opening day.

The work and contributions of local enthusiasts helps protect more than 15 million acres of wetlands and waterfowl nesting grounds all across the continent. It also helps facilitate public hunting right here at home. That dual mission takes another step forward next Friday when the Tombigbee River Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited opens their annual banquet.

