The work and contributions of local enthusiasts helps protect more than 15 million acres of wetlands and waterfowl nesting grounds all across the continent. It also helps facilitate public hunting right here at home. That dual mission takes another step forward next Friday when the Tombigbee River Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited opens their annual banquet.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at Tupelo Cotton Mill, in Mill Village near downtown Tupelo at 300 Elliot Street. Tickets are $50 for singles, $70 for couples and $25 for youth 16 and under. Each ticket includes the evening meal and an annual membership in Ducks Unlimited. Tickets are available at the door and in advance online here.
The local Ducks Unlimited chapter fundraiser, one of hundreds held each year nationwide, will feature a catered meal set in a social gathering, accompanied by raffles and both live and silent auctions. Local organizers create a family-friendly atmosphere and are especially proud of the youth members brought in. Ducks Unlimited members ages 16 and under are termed “Greenwings.” They receive special attention at banquets and take part in youth-oriented events throughout the year.
“We put a big spotlight on the Greenwings at our event,” said local member and event organizer Maury Giachelli. He serves both the local chapter and the region as district chairman. “Tupelo has the largest Greenwing group of any chapter in Mississippi. Our banquets are very family-oriented. They’re great for young kids, and we want them to be a part of it.”
The Tombigbee River Valley chapter typically sees between 15 and 30 youth members in attendance every year. Total attendance at the banquet averages 150 to 175.
Special seating for Greenwings, along with special raffles and auction items just for youngsters are a big part of the draw.
Local youth
The local chapter’s annual banquet includes a special raffle for a Greenwing gun. This year’s youth gun to be given away is a .410 over and under.
“It’s all about getting our kids into the outdoors and into a conservation mindset,” Giachelli said.
The opportunity for youngsters to see and experience excellent waterfowl hunting here in Mississippi is a key element of that. To that end, along with extensive, ongoing projects at many of the state’s public-waterfowl-hunting-friendly WMAs, Ducks Unlimited has partnered with state wildlife officials for many years to produce a youth waterfowl hunting camp. The annual camp event includes instruction across a wide variety of conservation and practical hunting topics. It’s been a hit from day one.
Additionally, the local chapter has completed three Greenwing projects at wildlife management areas and public waterfowl hunting grounds around the state, and a fourth project is in the works.
Hunters everywhere
Statewide, Mississippians have supported the Ducks Unlimited mission in a big way. Last year, Mississippi’s local events combined to raise more than $1.2 million. Of that, 85 percent is dedicated strictly to boots-on-the-ground conservation work.
Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937 when a small group of hunters joined forces to conserve the game they loved during the epic drought and erosion conditions of the Dust Bowl. Today, the group has grown to a membership of nearly 600,000 and has permanently conserved more than 15 million acres of waterfowl habitat across North America.
In Mississippi alone, Ducks Unlimited has conserved a total of 289,000 acres, more than 450 square miles. Over the years they have spent $37 million here. Those efforts are a part of their work throughout the Mississippi Flyway, a key migration route for ducks heading south for the winter and north for the summer. In the Mississippi Flyway, Ducks Unlimited has conserved a total of 1.73 million acres and spent $330 million over the years.
For more information, contact Giachelli at 662-891-7055 or John Curlee at 662-213-3178.
