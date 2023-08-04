Hunters in Mississippi will again have an opportunity to take a whitetail buck in velvet, thanks to a special early season set for Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.
The special season, inaugurated last year, will be open Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 on private lands only. The law making the early season possible does allow the inclusion of public lands in the special hunt, but state wildlife officials want to see how the first seasons go before opening state wildlife management areas to the opportunity. That means, like last year, this early season will be open on private land only.
During the special early season, hunters may use archery gear only, which does include crossbows. The early season limit is one buck per hunter, and the bucks taken must meet legal requirements for antler size in their respective zones. Bucks taken in velvet will count toward each hunter’s yearly buck limit.
“I’m not a bowhunter, but I am passionately interested in our wild resources and I want to allow as many opportunities as possible for our hunters,” Rep. Scott Bounds, R-Philadelphia, said. He was the author of the bill that had the Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks set the early season.
Bounds is a past chairman and current member of the house committee on wildlife, fisheries and parks.
“I have three key objectives I’ve made a point to follow in my work for our state’s wildlife and for our citizens who love the outdoors,” he said. “I want to protect the resource, enhance the opportunities to enjoy it, and leave it better than we found it.
“I’ve had bowhunters ask for a velvet hunting season for Mississippi. Many are going out of state and hunting in other places that do offer a velvet season. A buck in velvet is a real trophy and another great way to enjoy the natural resource we all share. I’m excited about it, and people who are passionate about bowhunting are jumping up and down with excitement about it.”
The fee for a permit during the early season is $10 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Harvest reporting is mandatory and must be done before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest. Every buck taken will be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Whitetail bucks grow and shed their antlers every year. While the antlers are growing, they are covered with a soft, outer skin, known as velvet. When the antlers are mature in early fall, the velvet hardens and is scraped off on trees and branches. There is a narrow window of time to catch bucks with their antlers fully grown but their velvet still intact. State wildlife officials chose the three days in mid-September with that ideal balance in mind.
“We feel like that mid-September range is going to capture that,” Russ Walsh told the Associated Press. Walsh is the wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.