White-tailed deer buck with velvet antlers (copy)

Large white-tailed deer buck with velvet on antlers in an open meadow

 Tony Campbell

Hunters in Mississippi will again have an opportunity to take a whitetail buck in velvet, thanks to a special early season set for Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

