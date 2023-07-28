Lightning walked up and over the mountain behind us like the devil's fingers playing piano. All around, the air was tinderbox-dry. When wind blew through dusty sage, leaves rattled almost as loudly as the snakes we'd disturbed.
It was the first week of September in the Rockies of northwestern Colorado. The days before had been calm and clear. The days after would be the same. Rain was present in the moment though, as we headed uphill to meet elk coming down.
Three Southern flatlanders and a U.S. Marine from New Orleans trailed Chase Fix, an aptly-named elk guide, up a stony expanse of westward-facing slope. We'd consulted the radar back at camp and seen nothing. Out there though, storms don't take too long to brew.
That morning we'd watched from across a narrow valley as elk headed for the dark timber that now lay above us and straight ahead.
"I find snakes every time I'm on that hill," Fix had said.
His binoculars and ours were pointed across the valley. We'd seen a snake that morning too, so the subject was fresh to mind.
"Never been over there without seeing one," he said.
Now, climbing the hill, we stumbled over loose rock among knee-deep sage. Fix walked looking ahead. We followed in single file looking down. The last guy in our column jumped over the first snake that appeared. He was carrying 60 pounds of camera gear but levitated over the bushes just the same.
As the son of a professional woodsman, he was familiar with travel through snake habitat.
"My dad always claimed they hit the last guy in line," he said. "The first ones wake him up and the last one gets it."
We almost had him calmed down, then we walked another 10 yards and saw the next two. One snake lost himself among the sage. The other went under a rock the size of a queen mattress through a hole the shape of a hand. Fix poked after the latter with a set of shooting sticks he carried, setting off an orchestra of buzzing that told us he wasn't under there alone. Not even close.
We quickly gained the crest of the plateau a couple hundred feet above the rock face, then tried to catch our breath.
"They'll calm down when it gets cool later," Fix said, which is what we were waiting for when the lightning came along.
We did everything The Official Boy Scout Handbook says to do when you're trapped by lightning where it's open and high. We found snake-free spots, got well away from all our metal gear, and sat as low as geography and gravity would allow as the thunderhead crossed above. It trailed rain and electricity from its dark underbelly and floated like a Portuguese Man of War through the sky.
The rain would have gotten us wet I guess, but the wind blew so hard the drops barely slowed down enough to notice us.
We didn't collect an elk that afternoon, which was just as well. We'd already had all the excitement we could stand.
