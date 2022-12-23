The presents were under the tree and the meal had long since been eaten, but the old folks lingered at the table until I thought I wouldn’t be able to stand it.
Usually we ate my Grand-mother’s cooking in the kitchen but, on Thanksgiving and Christmas, we sat in high-backed wooden chairs around her dining room table.
The table would have been pulled to its full length, the drop leaves put in place. Then it would have been covered with a white table cloth and set with fine dishes that didn’t see the light of day any other time of year.
There would be turkey and ham, homemade dressing and jellied cranberry sauce, asparagus casserole with the crispy French onions, corn and peas and butterbeans, provender from a full summer’s gardening. There’d be dinner rolls as light as dandelion blooms and a deep dish of macaroni and cheese rich enough to make a fat boy cry. There’d be a tan style of gravy to help the main course along and a strawberry salad for desert. There’d be pies that involved pecans from the trees in the front yard, and it all would have been consecrated from the outset by a simple prayer for God’s blessing.
The Old Man who sat at the head of the table offered the same prayer for every meal. It involved thanks for the food before us, forgiveness of our sins, direction of our bodies to the Lord’s service and an amen. It was humbly crafted for the ears of God rather than the admiration of man, and decades of constant use had polished its delivery smooth.
As relatives had arrived throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, the pile of presents under the tree had grown. The other kids and I had joyfully helped carry them in, guessing what each one contained, silently counting which and how many were for us. Now we waited for the adults to quit the table and come to the next room so that The Opening of the Presents might begin.
As I lay in the floor by the tree, enjoying the last layer of cool air in the room not yet superheated by the blazing fireplace, the Old Man appeared on a mission. He’d been sent by my grandmother to fetch a photo album back to the table, a development that ensured many more minutes’ intolerable delay. He laughed at my expression as I processed the news.
“Son,” he said, “it’ll all be over too soon anyway. Your grandmother worked hard and planned this meal for weeks. She looked forward to this visit more than you looked forward to opening presents.”
Around the table in the next room, speakers vied for the floor as waves of laughter rose and fell.
“Why?” I asked. “Y’all are telling the same old stories that have been told a hundred times already. She already knew what she was going to get.”
“That,” the Old Man said with a smile, “is why she was looking forward to it.”
