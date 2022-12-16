The Old Man hummed to himself as he worked in his welding shop, measuring the square tubing he turned into ornamental iron fence. He’d been officially retired for years but did welding work when fishing or growing a garden didn’t get in the way. At first he had worked under a tree in the smokehouse turn of his driveway. Later, to avoid unwanted oversight from his wife, he poured a concrete floor in what had been a milk barn and moved his welding operation down the hill. 

Newsletters

Recommended for you